grittfunfarm

Courtesy photo

Gritt’s Fun Farm, a six-week fall festival in Buffalo, will return for the autumn season on Saturday, Sept. 17, and continue through Oct. 30.

The Fun Farm features 300 acres of farm land and nearly 30 attractions, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn mazes, apple cannons, zipline rides and more. New attractions will be available during the upcoming season, such as the “Gritt’s GOAT-el” and Grain Train, Spookley The Square Pumpkin visits and live entertainment every Saturday and Sunday.

