Ground broken for Nitro Doughboy monument

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.