Groundbreaking ceremony for new HHHS site Tuesday

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Herbert Hoover High School site will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The HHHS Marching Huskies band will perform and members of the senior class will attend. The event is open to the community.
The new site is in the Given Fork area between the Elkview exit of Interstate 79 and U.S. 119. The entrance is across from the DOH facility.
The new high school, spanning approximately 240 acres, will replace the longtime former facility which was destroyed in the widespread June 2016 flooding that ravaged communities roughout West Virginia.
Since then, Hoover students have attended classes in the afternoons at Elkview Middle School, alternating with elementary school classes that met in the mornings. The Hoover students have had their classes in a series of trailer classrooms built on stilts, adjacent to EMS, since fall 2017.
On Dec. 9, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously to pay Lewis County-based Doss Enterprises $19.7 million to prepare the new Herbert Hoover High school site for construction.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in November that it had approved providing roughly $52 million to rebuild the school. That funding represents three-quarters of the estimated $70 million total cost of construction. If that funding level holds, the state will have to provide the remaining $18 million.