The Guys Night Out tailgate party, which raises funds and awareness for the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families, will be held this weekend at Oakes Field in South Charleston.
The 16th annual event will feature the West Virginia University-Texas Christian University Horned Frogs football game on big screens throughout the setting. It will start two hours prior to kickoff, which was still to be determined at press time.
Guys Night Out will also offer a tailgate buffet, silent and live auctions, cigars and a 50-50 raffle. Attendees can also sample and cast their votes for the annual “Best Wings in the Valley” competition.
This weekend’s Guys Night Out will be the first conducted since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets cost $75 apiece. They can be purchased online at guysnightoutcharleston.com through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. Tickets can also be purchased in person when the Oakes Field gates open for the event.
The YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families serves homeless single women, women with children, men with custody of their children, intact families and veterans. The program provides shelter, counseling, substance abuse intervention, educational advancement, job training and placement. In the last year, Sojourner’s provided 15,587 nights of shelter for 451 homeless children and adults.