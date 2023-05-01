Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

George Washington High School senior Jayla Boyd is one of five incoming freshmen who have been named 2023-24 West Virginia University Foundation Scholars, the highest academic scholarship the Morgantown university awards.

In a May 1 WVU release, Boyd said she wants to make a difference in her state by providing specialized care to stroke and opioid-dependent patients in rural areas of West Virginia as a “compassionate and empathic” physician. Boyd aspires to become a neurologist or psychiatrist and will use her degree in neuroscience as a path to medical school. She is interested in conducting research on the influence of bone hormones on brain development and cognition and the effects of circadian rhythm disruption on mental health. Boyd has a keen interest in reducing the stigma around mental health and plans to join the Wellbeing and Mental Health Student Advisory Board.

Recommended for you