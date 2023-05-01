George Washington High School senior Jayla Boyd is one of five incoming freshmen who have been named 2023-24 West Virginia University Foundation Scholars, the highest academic scholarship the Morgantown university awards.
In a May 1 WVU release, Boyd said she wants to make a difference in her state by providing specialized care to stroke and opioid-dependent patients in rural areas of West Virginia as a “compassionate and empathic” physician. Boyd aspires to become a neurologist or psychiatrist and will use her degree in neuroscience as a path to medical school. She is interested in conducting research on the influence of bone hormones on brain development and cognition and the effects of circadian rhythm disruption on mental health. Boyd has a keen interest in reducing the stigma around mental health and plans to join the Wellbeing and Mental Health Student Advisory Board.
She is a four-year member of her cross country team at GWHS and serves as co-chair of the Charleston parkrun.
The other 2023-24 Foundation Scholars are Mariana Alkhouri, Wheeling Park High School; Brent Marcus, Spring Mills High School; Joss Poteet, Jefferson High School; and Colin Street, Morgantown High School.
To qualify for the Foundation Scholarship, high school students must meet a rigorous set of criteria, including holding West Virginia residency, possessing a minimum grade point average of 3.8 and achieving a minimum composite score of 31 on the ACT or the equivalent SAT score.
Twenty of the applicants who interviewed for the Foundation Scholarship were named Neil S. Bucklew Scholars. Area high school seniors who were named Bucklew Scholarship recipients earlier this year were Benjamin Blackwell of St. Albans High School, Juliana Veazey of Charleston Catholic High School, and Daniel Curtis of Winfield High School.
The value of the Foundation Scholarship, when paired with the state’s PROMISE Scholarship, is more than $90,000 over four years.