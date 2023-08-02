To help new, veteran, and budding homeowners develop time- and cost-saving home maintenance skills, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam will conduct a new series of its long-running Master Homeowner classes, beginning in September.
“Home maintenance costs can add up fast. However, you could save money doing the upkeep yourself, and the sense of pride you’ll get from taking matters into your own hands will last a lifetime. If you don’t want to do the work yourself, knowing how it should be done is just as important for getting the results you expect from a contractor,” said Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam Communication and Marketing and Volunteer Manager Trevor Anderson in an agency release. “Our program is the only one of its kind in the country. It was developed right here in West Virginia with the needs of Habitat for Humanity homebuyers in mind, but it’s open to anyone.
“If you know how a job is done, but you don’t want to do it yourself, you can still make sure the job is done right,” added Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam Master Homeowner Program Coordinator Janie Hamilton. “Our classes teach you what you need to know.”
The nine-class course is held at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam headquarters at 815 Court St. in Charleston, as is a nine-week financial course, Financial Peace University, addressing aspects of budgeting and money management.
Participants have the option of taking single classes of interest. Individual Master Homeowner classes cost $15 each.
Homeowner’s Toolbox: Enrollees learn what basic tools are needed in and around the house. This class teaches homeowners how to buy, store, and use tools properly and includes hands-on activities.
Home Fire Safety and Prevention: Class discussions include topics such as the most common causes of house fires and how to prevent them. Charleston firefighters work with class members, teaching them how to use fire extinguishers and how to store and maintain them properly.
Home and Neighborhood Safety: Class members learn to identify potential threats to the security of their property and themselves, as well as best practices for reporting and deterring security risks. Local law enforcement officers lead this class, which also offers information to heighten online safety.
Legal and Insurance Issues of Homeownership: The legal rights and responsibilities of homeownership are discussed in these classes. Classes cover estate planning, insurance coverage to have from a legal standpoint, and other topics.
Home Electrical Basics: Enrollees will learn to identify the type of service panel in their homes and how to best practice electrical safety in the home. Master Electrician Mike Abernethy conducts the class.
Home Maintenance: This class will teach economical home maintenance and if and when it is time to call a professional and what to look for to avoid the natural deterioration of the home.
Basic Household Plumbing: Details of a basic household plumbing system and where to check for leaks will be among the subjects addressed by second-generation contractor John Thompson of E.J. Thompson & Son LLC.
Home Energy Efficiency: Professional and certified efficiency expert Dale Oxley will teach participants how to save on their home energy costs by learning cost-efficient ways, many of them do-it-yourself. Enrollees will learn how to identify areas of energy loss in their homes and ways to remedy it.
Neighborhood Relations: Class members will gain a better understanding of the importance of forming positive relationships with their closest neighbors and the wider community.
Classes are offered in two cycles per year. If a class is missed during the current session, registration can be made for the next class in the upcoming cycle free of charge.
For more information or to register for the Master Homeowner classes, contact Janie Hamilton at 304-720-0141, ext. 18, or janieham@hfhkp.org.
Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam also announced recently the completion of its 181st Habitat for Humanity house, located in the North Hills Drive subdivision in Charleston and constructed by hundreds of volunteers. For additional information, including volunteer opportunities for current and future projects, visit hfhkp.org.