Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

To help new, veteran, and budding homeowners develop time- and cost-saving home maintenance skills, Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam will conduct a new series of its long-running Master Homeowner classes, beginning in September.

“Home maintenance costs can add up fast. However, you could save money doing the upkeep yourself, and the sense of pride you’ll get from taking matters into your own hands will last a lifetime. If you don’t want to do the work yourself, knowing how it should be done is just as important for getting the results you expect from a contractor,” said Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam Communication and Marketing and Volunteer Manager Trevor Anderson in an agency release. “Our program is the only one of its kind in the country. It was developed right here in West Virginia with the needs of Habitat for Humanity homebuyers in mind, but it’s open to anyone.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you