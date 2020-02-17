Hansford Center to host History Alive! program

Doug Wood of Hurricane will appear as Gabriel Arthur, a 17th century frontiersman, in a West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program at the Hansford Senior Center.
Located at 500 Washington St. in St. Albans, the senior center is sponsoring the program, which will get underway at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Arthur is believed to have been the first European to see the Kanawha Valley while traveling with a band of Yuchis in 1674. He was sent by Maj. Gen. Abraham Wood from Fort Henry (present Petersburg, Virginia) to explore western lands and to trade with Indians in the Appalachian Mountains. Arthur traveled widely with the Yuchis, raiding and trading in the Ohio Valley and elsewhere. During this time, he followed either the Big Coal River or Paint Creek to the Kanawha River, where he and the Yuchis were welcomed at a large Moneton Indian town in the lower Kanawha Valley.
Later, Arthur returned to Fort Henry, accompanying a trading party bearing loads of furs. The record of his journey provides modern historians and archaeologists with clues to the landscape and people of the region 100 years before the war for American independence.
Arthur is one of the many available character presentations offered through the West Virginia Humanities Council’s History Alive! program as a means of exploring history by interacting with noteworthy historical figures. These programs provide audiences with the opportunity to question those who have shaped American and world history.
Historical characterization is the vehicle for this program. Humanities scholars have carefully researched the writings, speeches and biographies of the characters they portray and whenever possible, use their original words.
The West Virginia Humanities Council is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing educational programs in the humanities for all West Virginians. For 40 years, the council has been providing educational programs in the humanities across the state.
The program is available to nonprofit and for-profit groups.
For more information, call the West Virginia Humanities Council at 346-8500 or visit www.wvhumanities.org.
For information specifically about Thursday’s program, call the Hansford Senior Center at 304-722-4621.