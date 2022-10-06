Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

utvgiveaway

Courtesy photo

To encourage riders to take to the state's trails this fall, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority announced on Oct. 6 a fall giveaway contest for a pair of new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx UTVs.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize. Two winners will be selected by random drawing on Dec. 15.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you