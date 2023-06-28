Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries in South Charleston is one of five state recipients of 2023 AARP Community Challenge grants from AARP West Virginia.
Located at 212 D St., Heart + Hand will use the $2,500 in grant funding from AARP West Virginia to develop a community garden in South Charleston. Area volunteers will maintain the garden and grow and harvest fruit and vegetables for food pantry boxes. Heart + Hand volunteers deliver the food pantry boxes every month to low-income senior Kanawha Valley residents.
Part of AARP's national Livable Communities Initiative, the Community Challenge grant program supports efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods, and rural areas to improve the quality of life for residents.
“AARP West Virginia is proud to collaborate with Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries and all of this year’s grantees, as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jump long-term change, especially for 50-plus West Virginians and their families,” AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller said in a release.
“We are so excited to break new ground with a community garden plot that will provide volunteer opportunities," Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries Volunteer Coordinator Jenny Keener said. "The veggies we grow will go into food boxes for senior citizens delivered by the Heart + Hand food pantry. Access to fresh food is limited in our boxes, so these veggies will go a long way to promote wellness for our clients. We are thankful to AARP, the Kanawha County Commission, and First United Methodist Church for helping to get this project off the ground and into caring hands.”
Keener added that individuals or groups interested in working in the community garden can contact her at volunteers@hhomwv.org for further information.
AARP West Virginia has awarded 21 grants, totaling almost $200,000, through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities around the Mountain State since 2017.
Along with Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries, the other Mountain State entities receiving AARP Community Challenge grants announced on June 28 are the National Coal Heritage Area Authority in Fayette County, the Marion County Senior Center, Wheeling Heritage in Wheeling, and the National Youth Science Academy to also develop a community garden on its campus in Tucker County.
The West Virginia projects will be partially or fully funded through the AARP Community Challenge grants and they are scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30.
Throughout the United States, AARP Community Challenge grants totaling $3.6 million have been awarded to more than 300 organizations to support their community projects.
In addition to its South Charleston headquarters, Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries maintains satellite services at Winfield United Methodist Church in Putnam County and Chesapeake Town Hall in the Upper Kanawha Valley. More information about the locations and their services is posted at hhomwv.org or by calling 304-744-6741 (South Charleston), 304-543-8770 (Winfield) or 304-543-4751 (Chesapeake).
School supply drive
Also, Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries is accepting donations at its South Charleston location through Saturday, July 15. for its school supply drive. The goal is to fill 400 student book bags. School supplies can be dropped off at 212 D St. in South Charleston during Heart + Hand's regular operating hours.