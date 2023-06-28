Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries in South Charleston will use a recent AARP Community Challenge grant of $2,500 to cultivate and maintain a community garden in the city. Photo courtesy AARP

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries in South Charleston is one of five state recipients of 2023 AARP Community Challenge grants from AARP West Virginia.

Located at 212 D St., Heart + Hand will use the $2,500 in grant funding from AARP West Virginia to develop a community garden in South Charleston. Area volunteers will maintain the garden and grow and harvest fruit and vegetables for food pantry boxes. Heart + Hand volunteers deliver the food pantry boxes every month to low-income senior Kanawha Valley residents.

