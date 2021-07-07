While children just began their summer vacations a few weeks ago, representatives at Heart + Hand in South Charleston are already at work facilitating the youngsters’ return to school.
Through Friday, July 14, the D Street outreach ministry is collecting school supplies for area school children to meet a foreseen need throughout Kanawha Valley classrooms this fall.
“If foot traffic at the Heart + Hand food pantry and thrift store is an indicator of need, there will be an increased number of families requesting assistance with school supplies this year,” Heart + Hand Volunteer and Donation Coordinator Jenny Keener said.
“We know our community is struggling even more this year,” Keener added. “That is why we are working with local businesses and church groups to provide backpacks for students in our area. Even a little bit of help can go a long way.”
In 2020, Heart + Hand staffers filled 100 backpacks and gave all of them out to youngsters and their families. Keener set a goal of 150 backpacks to distribute this year.
However, South Charleston State Farm Insurance agent Cameron Vance is hoping that, with the added support of his agency and the community it serves, they can gather and fill 250 backpacks to give away this year.
Vance, who opened his State Farm agency a few months ago, is teaming up with Heart + Hand to raise money and supplies. During July, Vance’s insurance agency will make a $10 donation for each new household quoted.
Additionally, Vance’s office is serving as a drop-off location for supplies throughout the school supply drive.
“Helping area school children through Heart + Hand means a lot to me. Growing up, my family didn’t have much and, at times, received support from others. I want to pay it forward and support the community where I live and work,” Vance explained.
Items needed for the Heart + Hand school supply drive include: backpacks for all ages, pencils, pens, notebooks, rulers, crayons, glue, erasers, pencil pouches and scissors.
Donations can be dropped off at Vance’s office at 3121 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., Suite C, in South Charleston or at Heart + Hand at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
The school supplies will be given to students in the South Charleston, Dunbar, Alum Creek, Tornado and Upper Kanawha Valley areas.
For more information, visit Vance’s office or call him 304-744-4000.
More information regarding Heart + Hand’s services, including the school supply drive, is available at hhomwv.org or by calling 304-744-6741.