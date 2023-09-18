Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries will host its annual Kay Hall Hike for Hunger plus a community garden service project, both in South Charleston, next month.

Dedicated to raising awareness about hunger in the community and raising funds for the Heart + Hand food pantry, the 2023 Hike for Hunger will get underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, starting at the Heart + Hand Thrift Store at 212 D St. in South Charleston.

