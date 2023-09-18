Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries will host its annual Kay Hall Hike for Hunger plus a community garden service project, both in South Charleston, next month.
Dedicated to raising awareness about hunger in the community and raising funds for the Heart + Hand food pantry, the 2023 Hike for Hunger will get underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, starting at the Heart + Hand Thrift Store at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
"We invite all members of the community to come together for this meaningful cause and make a difference in the lives of those in need," Heart + Hand Hike for Hunger Coordinator Jenny Keener said. "Each year, we come together to raise awareness, promote empathy and contribute to our mission of eradicating hunger in our region. Our food pantry, Heart + Hand, plays a crucial role in providing essential sustenance to individuals and families facing food insecurity.
"The Hike for Hunger brings an entire community together to rally around the Heart + Hand food pantry. It's a day of unity, compassion and making a tangible impact on the lives of our neighbors in need."
The 2023 Hike for Hunger will entail a leisurely, low-impact walk through South Charleston. "The route is fully accessible for wheelchairs and strollers," Keener said. Leashed dogs are also welcome to participate, she added.
The Woman’s Club of South Charleston will host a hot dog sale during the Hike for Hunger, with proceeds to benefit the food pantry.
Registration for the Hike for Hunger is open at www.hhomwv.org. Donations can also be made through the website.
The Hike for Hunger began more than 25 years ago, dedicated to the memory of Kay Hall, who served as Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ director for nearly 40 years.
Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries also announced on Friday it has been awarded a $500 mini grant from Volunteer West Virginia to support its upcoming gardening service project in a South Charleston neighborhood.
The Volunteer West Virginia Mini Grant Program is designed to empower local organizations in their efforts to develop new volunteer projects within their communities. Through the 2023 mini grant program, Heart + Hand and 29 other organizations across the state have been selected to receive mini grants of up to $500 each.
Heart + Hand will use its mini grant windfall to conduct a gardening service project scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
"The Heart + Hand Gardening Service Project will encompass a range of activities aimed at enhancing the community garden located near the First United Methodist Church on Glendale Avenue in South Charleston," Keener said.
The project's objectives include:
• Building Raised Beds: Constructing raised beds to facilitate better gardening practices and accessibility for community members.
• Creating Paths for Greater Accessibility: Improving the garden's pathways to ensure that it is easily accessible to all members of the community.
• Seasonal Clean-Up: Conducting a thorough clean-up to prepare the garden for the upcoming season.
Individuals and groups interested in volunteering for the project can contact Keener at volunteers@hhomwv.org.
Keener said volunteers of all ages and ability levels are welcome to participate in the community garden project. "Heart + Hand is dedicated to creating an inclusive and welcoming space for all community members to enjoy and cultivate together. Thanks to the generous mini grant from Volunteer West Virginia, the organization is one step closer to achieving this vision," she said.
For more information about the Heart + Hand Gardening Service Project, call 304-989-7609.
Through its thrift store and other endeavors, Heart + Hand provides basic-needs assistance to more than 6,500 people annually throughout the Kanawha Valley, including through satellite offices in the Upper Kanawha Valley (Chesapeake) and Putnam County (Winfield).
Additional information about its services and outreach is available at the website above or by calling 304-744-6741.