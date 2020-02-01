Heavy Metal: Montgomery man crafts steel artworks, memorabilia

John Beaver’s hands often create items no one has ever quite seen before, which are cherished when they are beheld, held and displayed.
Beaver is the founder, artisan and namesake of The Iron Beaver Metal Works in Montgomery. He creates handcrafted, powder-coated metal art for decor, gifts and a myriad of other applications. His works range from metal hat clips to outdoor decorations, corporate signs to fire pits, gates, nameplates, automobile accessories and much more, with customized items he can tackle as well — as the Iron Beaver’s website states: “Nearly anything metal that you would need or want.”
Many of the Iron Beaver creations are personalized with customers’ names or monograms. Frequently rendered themes include West Virginia University and Marshall University sports logo decorations and keepsakes, the West Virginia state outline, crosses and other Christian icons, and hunting, fishing and other sports- and hobby-related motifs.
Beaver, 56, grew up in Pratt. His father was a school teacher and his mother was the first female driller in coal mines in the world, he said. He attended Carver Career Center to become a machinist in the early 1980s and it evolved into his calling.
“I owned West Virginia Manufacturing Solutions a machine shop/fab shop. I started that in 2004, and, in 2015, the coal industry slowed down and I had to regroup,” Beaver said. “My wife had me make some metal head-outs for her. Her friends saw it and they all loved them, so we decided to open the Iron Beaver. People kept asking me what we were going to call the business, so I just said, ‘I don’t know — ‘The Iron Beaver’ — and it stuck.”
He and his wife, Annette, launched a website featuring the metal works and traveled to various craft-oriented gatherings and shows.
Most recently, the Iron Beaver Metal Works had numerous items on display at last month’s 2020 West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The Beavers are regular exhibitors at similar marketplace functions throughout the state, such as the annual Capital Art & Craft Show, the Pratt Fall Festival and the South Charleston Mound Festival, to name just three of their vending venues.
“We also started an Etsy store online,” he said. “It took off. We sell all over the country — actually, globally. We’ve had orders come from Germany, Australia and, I think, from every single state in the U.S.”
Beaver said he uses 14-gauge steel primarily for his creations. “I cut everything with CNC plasma and then hand finish it, removing the sharp edges and so forth. We clean it and powder coat it for durability; this stuff is good indoors and outdoors.”
Of the custom pieces he has done, Beaver said the most outlandish was probably a sign for the Whippoorwill Goat Farm. “I laughed the whole time I made it. Everybody loved it.
“We’ve done a lot of crazy signs,” he said. “We do a lot of business signs for local businesses; a lot of people are going to metal signs for the outside of their building instead of the plastic ones.”
The fire pits are a popular customer choice of late, he said. “Probably the most outrageous fire pit I’ve done so far was for the Boone County WVU Alumni Association; they wanted it with their logo and a burning couch. It came out perfect,” Beaver said.
He uses 11-gauge steel for the fire pits, and a single pit usually takes him four hours to fashion and complete. “Sometimes it takes an hour to design it, based on what people want.”
The Iron Beaver Metal Works also contributes time and a share of its profits to the Montgomery area community causes. The Beaver family supports local first responders, military personnel and families in need, among others.
For additional information about products or to place orders, visit www.theironbeaver.com or call 304-442-4664.
The Iron Beaver is located at 235 Morris Drive in Montgomery. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.