Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries will host its annual Kay Hall Hike for Hunger next month in South Charleston.
Dedicated to raising awareness about hunger in the community and raising funds for the Heart + Hand food pantry, the 2023 Hike for Hunger will get underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Heart + Hand Thrift Store at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
"We invite all members of the community to come together for this meaningful cause and make a difference in the lives of those in need," Heart + Hand Hike for Hunger Coordinator Jenny Keener said in a release. "Each year, we come together to raise awareness, promote empathy and contribute to our mission of eradicating hunger in our region. Our food pantry, Heart + Hand, plays a crucial role in providing essential sustenance to individuals and families facing food insecurity.
"The Hike for Hunger brings an entire community together to rally around the Heart + Hand food pantry. It's a day of unity, compassion and making a tangible impact on the lives of our neighbors in need."
The 2023 Hike for Hunger will entail a leisurely walk through through South Charleston. "The route is fully accessible for wheelchairs and strollers," Keener said. Leashed dogs are also welcome to participate, she added.
The Woman’s Club of South Charleston will host a hot dog sale during the Hike for Hunger, with proceeds to benefit the food pantry.
Registration for the Hike for Hunger is open at www.hhomwv.org. Donations can also be made through the website.
The Hike for Hunger began more than 25 years ago, dedicated to the memory of Kay Hall, who served as Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ director for nearly 40 years. Heart + Hand provides basic-needs assistance to more than 6,500 people annually throughout the Kanawha Valley, including the Upper Kanawha Valley and Putnam County. Additional information about its services and outreach is available at the website above or by calling 304-744-6741.