hearthandlogo

Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries will host its annual Kay Hall Hike for Hunger next month in South Charleston.

Dedicated to raising awareness about hunger in the community and raising funds for the Heart + Hand food pantry, the 2023 Hike for Hunger will get underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Heart + Hand Thrift Store at 212 D St. in South Charleston.

