An October tradition will get back in stride again this weekend in South Charleston with benevolent dividends extending far beyond its city limits.
The annual Heart + Hand Kay Hall Hike for Hunger is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries headquarters at 212 D St. in South Charleston.
The yearly, fundraising event has been conducted for more than 25 years, including a virtual option last year impelled by the COVID-19 pandemic social restrictions. The hike is named in recognition and memory of the late Kay Hall, who served as Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ director for almost 40 years.
Honoring a slogan of “Different Paths, Same Mission,” hikers can walk with others from 212 D St. through downtown South Charleston or any other location they prefer, such as their own neighborhoods, on trails or on treadmills, individually or in groups of their choosing.
“We’re having a hybrid event again this year,” Heart + Hand Donation Coordinator and volunteer Jenny Keener said last week. “Some church groups are going to walk in their church parking lots. They’re going to send pictures or live stream what they can do. People can participate from their homes.
“Even a little bit helps. If they can’t give money, they can volunteer for a few hours or they can donate something they know longer use around the house. Any bit of help is a good bit,” Keener added.
She said those who choose to walk the one-mile route in person on Sunday will have plenty of space for social distancing. Leashed dogs are welcome to join the hike, as well, Keener said, noting they will receive special bandanas for the event.
Individuals who want to help but not hike are invited to participate, too.
“Those with mobility issues are welcome to stay here at Heart + Hand and listen to the steel drum band that will be here and enjoy the fellowship. We’ll have some vendors, and folks can take a tour of Heart + Hand and see what we have and how it’s truly a miracle to turn someone’s trash into treasures here,” Keener said.
A kickoff for the Hike for Hunger will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday on Facebook as well. Top fundraisers will be recognized during the live broadcast in individual, family team, business team, school team and walking team categories. Online donations must be submitted by 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, to be considered for the recognition categories.
Proceeds from Sunday’s hike will go toward Heart + Hand Ministries’ ongoing mission to supply clothing, food and other sustenance to those in need throughout the Kanawha Valley. Heart + Hand Ministries supports low-income residents of South Charleston, St. Albans, Tornado, Dunbar, Institute, Davis Creek and Alum Creek. The nonprofit organization’s social services are also provided through satellite locations at Chesapeake Town Hall for Upper Kanawha Valley residents and at Winfield United Methodist Church in Winfield for those who reside throughout Putnam County.
“If someone raises money for the Hike for Hunter, it all stays locally and helps people in our service area. Literally 100% of it will go to help somebody in the area,” Keener said.
Proceeds from the 2019 Kay Hall Hike for Hunger corporate and private sponsorships permitted Heart + Hand Ministries to help more than 5,000 people meet basic needs such as food, clothing, household goods, work shoes, diapers and other baby items, rent or utility assistance and more. Over the past year and counting, the demand for Heart + Hand assistance is even greater, Keener said.
“We have never closed; our doors have been open through all of this. Last year, we did pretty well; the pandemic was still fresh in people’s minds then. The need for food and utility assistance goes up exponentially when there’s no federal help during the pandemic. Our food pantry has seen a significant increase in the past month. People are still off work because of COVID-19, and people are getting more sick from COVID. Our signups and sponsors have decreased this year. It’s really important the community comes out to help us so we can continue to provide services,” she said.
To register for the Hike for Hunger, donate to the cause or learn more about the fundraiser and Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries services, visit hhomwv.org.
The South Charleston offices can be reached by phone at 304-744-6741. The Chesapeake office number is 304-543-4571 and the Winfield office number is 304-543-8770.