History and the holiday season will commingle again this year in St. Albans when the Historical Homes Tour takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10, throughout the city during its 150th-anniversary year.
The tour will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Homes can be visited in any desired order during that time. Household members and St. Albans Historical Society representatives will be on site at each location during the self-guided event.
Landmark homes and other structures to be featured include:
• The Ravenswood House/Raven’s Court, 829 McQueen Blvd., St. Albans
Built circa 1833 by Phillip R. Thompson as a gift for his son, Frances Thornton Thompson, the Georgian-style, three-story structure is the second oldest home in St. Albans. It once served as a plantation, built from clay from the premises.
The home’s interior features hand-carved items with finishes taken from logs culled on the property.
Judge J.B. Drew, one of the home’s 19th century owners, concocted a story that Edgar Allan Poe had written his renowned poem, “The Raven,” at the site. According to Clio.com, members of Poe’s family knew Drew and may have visited the home when it served as an inn in the mid-1800s, but “The Raven” was not written there.
• The William E. Mohler House, 819 Pennsylvania Ave. and Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans
Built circa 1900, the William E. Mohler House is a three-story mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Homes. It was constructed for Mohler, a prominent lumberman and civic leader who also owned the Mohler Lumber Company and built the first water works in St. Albans.
The house is the only Queen Anne-style house in the city, distinguished by its rounded turret and elaborate chimneys.
During World War II, it housed nearly 100 women who worked at the Naval Ordnance Plant in South Charleston.
• Hill Grove, 912 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans
Mohler purchased the property for Hill Grove in 1900. Exotic tigerwood, used on its downstairs pillars; oak; and maple are among the many types of woods used in its construction. Its foundation was constructed from sandstone acquired from the nearby Coal River.
During World War I, the home provided quarters for nurses who were working for Mohler’s carbon plant at Lock #7.
• Selbe Home, 312 Eighth Ave., St. Albans
Originally occupied by Benjamin Selbe, who was a prominent, longtime C&O Railroad official, and his family, this home, this home was built in 1910. Selbe’s wife, Maude, hosted numerous social gatherings at the home, including United Daughters of the Confederacy meetings.
• The Old Post Office, 200 Sixth Ave., St. Albans
Works Progress Administration workers built the Colonial/Revival-style structure in 1937. It served as St. Albans’ post office until 1986; the original postal vault is still on the premises. It now serves as the offices of Chapman Technical Group.
• The St. Albans Train Depot, Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street, St. Albans
The city’s historic train depot will be open during the tour. Constructed in 1906, the depot was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
• The Flournoy Home, 311 Eighth Ave., St. Albans
A 1919 article described this historic home with the following eloquence: “N.S. Flournoy is building a fine residence on Eighth Avenue. The residence is to be of brick and the construction with tile roof. ... The house is to be of seven rooms, modern in all details. When completed, the Flourney home will be one of the finest in St. Albans.”
• Custer/Lipscomb Home, 324 Fifth Ave., St. Albans
City grocery store owners Silas and Ellen Custer owned and occupied this home beginning in 1910. Robert F. Lipscomb owned the house starting in 1920. Lipscomb served as St. Albans’ mayor for three terms, was a deputy sheriff and co-owned the Lipscomb & Ellis General Merchandise store on Main Street.
Tour tickets/entry wristbands will be $10 for adults and free for students and children. Tickets/wristbands can be purchased at the St. Albans Historical Society’s headquarters at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans on Saturday evening.
For more information, contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or paradeladySA@gmail.com.