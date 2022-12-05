Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

History and the holiday season will commingle again this year in St. Albans when the Historical Homes Tour takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10, throughout the city during its 150th-anniversary year.

The tour will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Homes can be visited in any desired order during that time. Household members and St. Albans Historical Society representatives will be on site at each location during the self-guided event.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you