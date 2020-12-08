Marmet, Montgomery, Clendenin, and Charleston are among the municipalities in the Metro East circulation area that are making the most of a year of unforeseen upheaval -- by exhorting their residents and merchants to brighten the holiday season in and around their own surroundings.
(And some submissions may win some wallet- and stocking-stuffing cash along the way.)
Marmet
At the behest of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and because of COVID-19 concerns, Marmet Town Council voted on Nov. 16 to not stage a town Christmas parade this year.
In lieu of hosting a holiday parade, the town council has decided to hold a Christmas decorating contest for residents and businesses, with trophies to be awarded as prizes.
Awards will be presented in the following categories:
• Griswold Award (because you can never have too may lights)
• Santa's Favorite (the best themed display)
• Frosty's Recognition: (best decorated business)
• Rudolph Award: (most original)
• Jolliest of All: (judged best overall).
Applications for the decorating contest can be picked up at Marmet Town Hall; downloaded from the website, townofmarmetwv.us; or requested by emailing Marmet2411@aol.com.
All entries are due to be completed no later than noon Friday, Dec. 18. Judging will take place later that evening. Winners will be announced that evening, as well, and their entries will be posted on the Town of Marmet website and Facebook page.
Town of Marmet employees and elected officials are not eligible to enter the decorating contest.
“For the kids, we will be doing a stocking pickup Dec. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.,” Marmet Town Council member Teresa Long said.
More information and updates will be posted on the Town of Marmet Facebook page or the town's website.
Montgomery
The City of Montgomery Park Board is encouraging residents -- and this year, local businesses -- to decorate their homes and storefronts to promote holiday spirit and possibly garner cash prizes.
Judging for house decorations will take place between Sunday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 20. Participants should have their outdoor lights on between 6 and 9 p.m. during those days for judging purposes.
A first place prize of $100 will be awarded, along with a second place prize of $75 and a third place prize of $50. Three consolation prizes of $25 each will also be awarded.
The Montgomery Park Board will also a sponsor a new category for area businesses in the annual decorating contest. First, second and third place prizes will also be awarded to participating businesses.
Clendenin
The Town of Clendenin and Clendenin Homecoming Festival are sponsoring the town's annual Christmas Meter Decorating Contest which is running through this weekend.
Clendenin area residents are encouraged to decorate designated meters throughout the town by Saturday, Dec. 12, and remove them no later than Jan. 9.
For more details, contact Hollie Schoolcraft or Diane Chandler via the Clendenin Homecoming Festival Facebook page.
Charleston
Voting is also underway this week for the Downtown District People's Choice in the City of Charleston's Holiday Window Display Contest.
Contenders for contest accolades among local businesses include:
Downtown District: Adelphia Sports Bar & Grill, Art Emporium, Black Locust Wood Shop, Buck & Bette, C.B. Hall Insurance Agency, Charleston Bread Company, Cryofix WV, the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Nosh, The Masters Law Firm, The Purple Moon, Stella's Gelateria & Specialty Market, Summit Bank, and the United Way/Stone & Thomas storefront.
East End: Lee Street Lounge and Starlings C&P.
Kanawha City: Daily Dose Cafe, Rosegate Design, and Syrra Salon.
South Hills/Bridge Road: Bridge Road Bistro, Eggplant, Ooh La Lucy, Wesbanco-South Hills, and the Young Floral on Bridge Road.
West Side: Books & Brews, Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill, Echo-Lit, Kinship Goods, Two Eighteen, Young Floral on Washington Street West.
Online voting for favorite storefront displays can be made at form.jotform.com through Saturday, Dec. 12.