Crews are already at work preparing colorful displays for the 34th annual St. Albans Festival of Lights. Photo courtesy St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department

Starting this month and continuing well into December, a host of seasonal events will make St. Albans sparkle.

Preparation is already underway for the 34th annual St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park. The festival will be open for "sneak peek" walking tours of the displays from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Free hayrides through the festival grounds will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Festival of Lights' Opening Night will be Friday, Nov. 25, and the festival will continue through Friday, Dec. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. The park is located at 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans.

