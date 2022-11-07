Starting this month and continuing well into December, a host of seasonal events will make St. Albans sparkle.
Preparation is already underway for the 34th annual St. Albans Festival of Lights at St. Albans City Park. The festival will be open for "sneak peek" walking tours of the displays from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Free hayrides through the festival grounds will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Festival of Lights' Opening Night will be Friday, Nov. 25, and the festival will continue through Friday, Dec. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. each night. The park is located at 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans.
Those interested in sending Christmas greetings -- and gift requests -- can drop off their letters to Santa to be postmarked for delivery to the North Pole next month in downtown St. Albans. The Santa mailbox will be installed in front of the Alban Arts Center at 65 Olde Main Plaza between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, a candle-lighting memorial ceremony will begin at Cunningham Memorial Park, 815 Cunningham Lane in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-4349.
The City of St. Albans' 2022 Christmas Parade will step off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Lineup will get underway near St. Francis of Assisi Church on Sixth Avenue. Fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles should line up on Fifth Avenue. All other Christmas parade entries are encouraged to enter the lineup by turning down Washington Street from Walnut Street and heading towards the Hansford Center at 500 Washington St.
Those who are interested in participating in the parade can contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or ParadeLady SA@gmail to apply and obtain more information. Information is also posted on the city's website, www.mysawv.com; click on the "Events" link.
For those unable to attend in person, the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce will live stream the parade on its Facebook page.
The St. Albans Christmas Tree Lighting will also take place on Dec. 3, scheduled for illumination at 6 p.m. at Main and B streets. Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, with caroling, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa Claus among the free activities happening during the evening.
Also at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, drive-through luminary tours will be offered at the cemetery on Kanawha Terrrace, near St. Albans High School. Tourists can also donate canned goods during their visit, Swango said.
A community church service will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, as well, at the Alban Arts Center. (A community Christmas Eve church service is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Loop in downtown St. Albans.)
Another St. Albans tradition is in store for the yuletide season: the Historical Homes Tour. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets will be $10 each and can be purchased on the day of the event at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
"On Sunday, Dec. 11, we will have an old-fashioned Christmas at Morgan's Kitchen from 5 to 6 p.m.," Swango noted.
From 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, Santa Claus will greet visitors at City National Bank, 560 Fourth St.
Swango said the Adopt-a-Tree contest is also returning to St. Albans this year, with entries installed for public display in the lobbies of City National Bank on Fourth Street and Truist, which is located at 520 Sixth Ave. "You can decorate with any theme you want," she said.
The winners will be determined by the amount of votes their trees receive -- by way of canned goods to be donated to the Christ's Kitchen food pantry in St. Albans. "Each can is a vote," Swango explained.
"The tree doesn't have to be fancy; it can be anything you want it to be," she added.
Those interested in submitting a decorated tree for the contest should contact Swango at the telephone number or email listed above, adding the theme of the tree that has been selected.