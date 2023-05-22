Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Herbert Hoover High School girls soccer team will have a car wash and shoe drive this weekend, with proceeds earmarked to buy new equipment for the team as well as to support a global cause.

The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Elkview Auto Zone, 2149 Frame Road in Elkview.

