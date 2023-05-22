Hoover girls soccer team to host car wash, shoe drive May 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Herbert Hoover High School girls soccer team will have a car wash and shoe drive this weekend, with proceeds earmarked to buy new equipment for the team as well as to support a global cause.The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Elkview Auto Zone, 2149 Frame Road in Elkview.The Hoover girls soccer team is working with Funds2Orgs, an organization that repurposes or repairs shoes and then ships them to developing nations to encourage microfinance initiatives.All gently worn or new shoes, no matter the size, style/season, gender or age, will be accepted at the car wash and through July 7, with arrangements available to pick up donated shoes.For more information, contact Emily Strickland at 931-200-8440. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Finance Politics Recommended for you Latest News Analysis: Dems face challenge of defending Senate seat in GOP stronghold top story Vandalia Gathering returns to Capitol grounds this weekend WVU women’s basketball: Mountaineers hire director of recruiting WVU baseball: Mountaineers to open Big 12 tourney vs. Texas Tech Chuck Landon: MU baseball needs a new start Oil spill delays Kanawha County trout release top story New Target in Putnam County could open by October, official says top story Deputies say Rand shooting that killed one may have been self-defense Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed