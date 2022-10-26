Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When the referee’s whistle trilled moments after the final seconds ticked off the clock last Friday evening, the football game between the hosting Herbert Hoover High School Huskies and the Mingo Central High Miners ended, a dominating HHHS 55-3 victory at Joe Eddie Cowley Field in Clendenin.

It also marked the Huskies’ final game played at the storied field, concluding 57 fall seasons of football (and other sporting events throughout the year) that happened there, first as Husky Stadium and later as Joe Eddie Cowley Field (renamed in honor of the late HHHS football coach who led teams from 1978 to 1998 and ranks third for most high school football wins — 163 — in Kanawha County history).

