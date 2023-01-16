The Southern Appalachian Labor School in Kincaid plans to bring as many as 300 teenagers and adults to the Upper Kanawha Valley during the week of June 25 to July 1 to improve the homes of elderly, disabled, veteran, and low-income residents.
As many as 40 families will benefit from the work which will provide free home repairs through Group Mission Trips, sponsored locally by the Southern Appalachian Labor School.
Group Mission Trips is a nonprofit, interdenominational, faith-based, volunteer home-repair organization headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. This summer, approximately 7,000 young people and adults will participate in 20 workcamps in communities across the United States.
At each workcamp, teenagers and adults who are members of church youth groups volunteer a week of their time to repair homes throughout the community.
“These are incredible young people,” Tim Gilmour of Group Mission Trips said in a release. “Each one is actually paying for the privilege of working in your community. Workcamp registration fees are used to cover our costs for food and housing. The cost of building materials is raised locally.”
The workcamp participants will be housed at East Bank Middle School, with the campers sleeping in classrooms, eating in the cafeteria, and participating in evening programs in the gym.
“This service to the community would be impossible without the wonderful cooperation of the Kanawha County School system, the Kanawha County Commission, and local donors,” SALS Volunteer Director John David said in the release.
Since 1990, Group Mission Trips, the nonprofit mission ministry of Group Cares, has partnered with and helped communities across the United States and the world.
Along with West Virginia, this summer’s 20 workcamps will take place in Indiana, Kansas, Wisconsin, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.
Group Mission Trips has hosted more than 480,000 participants who have provided more than 14 million hours of volunteer service directly to people in need. The Southern Appalachian Labor School is one of its earliest partners.
Repairs offered through the workcamp include interior and exterior painting, weatherization, porch and wheelchair ramp construction, and other work.
Residents interested in applying to receive assistance can contact the Southern Appalachian Labor School at 304-250-7627 or sals@citynet.net. Leave a message if there is no answer.
The Southern Appalachian Labor School has also been awarded $25,000 by the Kanawha County Commission recently to use for the project and to assist Upper Kanawha Valley residents who were affected by area flooding in August 2022.