The Southern Appalachian Labor School in Kincaid plans to bring as many as 300 teenagers and adults to the Upper Kanawha Valley during the week of June 25 to July 1 to improve the homes of elderly, disabled, veteran, and low-income residents.

As many as 40 families will benefit from the work which will provide free home repairs through Group Mission Trips, sponsored locally by the Southern Appalachian Labor School.

