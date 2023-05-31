Caregivers and kids alike look forward to sunshine, sticky-sweet popsicles, family vacations, firefly nights, and all the other perks of school being out for summer.
But these months can also be a time of significant regression and loss in kids’ academic progress. This iw what researchers and teachers have long called the dreaded “Summer Slide.”
According to Scholastic, a study of children ins third through fifth grade showed that these students lost about 20% of their school-year gains in reading during Summer Break. "Summer Slide" can be especially detrimental for kindergartners and first and second graders, since early literacy skills, like letter knowledge, decoding and recognizing sight words, are easy to forget without the frequent practice that happens naturally in the classroom.
The good news? "Summer Slide" has never been easier to prevent. Here are three simple (and free) ways to keep kids' brains thriving so they can hit the ground running -- and reading -- next fall.
1. Just read!
Reading as few as four to six books can curb "Summer Slide." Every book counts! If you don't have that many books at home, visit your local library for access to thousands of titles for every age -- at no cost.
The importance of reading aloud to children, whether or not they are able to read independently, cannot be stressed enough. The documented benefits for every type of learning (including social and emotional) are countless, but what I love best is that reading aloud inextricably links literacy with warm feelings of care and closeness in a child.
Finding time to read together can be difficult, but remember: Local libraries offer books on CD, as well as Wonderbooks for checkout. Wonderbooks are print books with an unobtrusive, ready-to-play audiobook built right into the cover. Kids press "play" to read along and can also switch the Wonderbook into "learning mode" for more literacy fun. (Wonderbooks are also great for children with dyslexia.)
It does not matter what kids read, as long as they are reading. According to Scholastic's most recent Kids & Family Reading Report, 93% of kids say their favorite books are the ones they've picked themselves.
Moreover, when children choose their own books and read for pleasure, they read more carefully and they receive greater gains in reading comprehension, vocabulary and writing skills.
2. Join a summer reading program
Local libraries offer summer programs to make reading both easy and FUN. This year, the South Charleston Public Library is heading "out of this world!." Kids can climb aboard the SCPL Reading Rocket and attend weekly programs to keep them learning with read-alouds and hands-on STEM activities.
The Kanawha County Public Library’s Summer Library Club, "All Together Now," is also underway at all KCPL locations.
Both programs offer family-friendly events as well as goodies and prizes to encourage kids to read as often as they can. Learn more at scplwv.org or at kcpls.org.
If getting to your local library presents a challenge, or you are look for safe "screentime" reading opportunities, Scholastic offers Summer Reading Home Base, a free, online resource. Kids can create an account and log in all summer long for stories and books, author events, character interactions, games, activities, and more. Home Base encourages kids to read every day to keep their "Reading Streak" going. Learn more at scholastic.com.
3. Make reading part of summer fun
Reading doesn't have to happen at bedtime or even at home. In fact, new places and experiences stimulate our brains and promote learning. Simply reading together during summer adventures can help your child(ren) get more excited about books.
So get creative! Pack a book in your pool bag for swim breaks or in your backpack along with water and snacks when heading out for a hike. Go on a reading picnic in your back yard or favorite park. Make a meal inspired by a book and read it together before or after you eat. ("Dragons Love Tacos" is a personal favorite!) Listen to an audiobook on car trips. Check out a book from the library to learn about where you plan to vacation (the beach or the state where a relative lives). Or plan an outing inspired by a book you've shared. For example, read a book about West Virginia native Katherine Johnson, then visit the statue at nearby West Virginia State University together.
Your kids have worked hard all year to make great strides in their learning. Don't let them slide. Brains are like bodies -- you gotta use it or lose it!
(Kendal Kloostra, M.Ed., is Youth Services Supervisor at the South Charleston Public Library.)