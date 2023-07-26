Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

huntingpub

With updated hunting regulations in effect, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to review several important changes to hunting seasons for white-tailed deer, wild turkey and black bear before their respective seasons open this fall.

These changes are included in the new 2023-24 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, which is now available online at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you