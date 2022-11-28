Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane High School Red Hot and Heat Wave show choirs have been rehearsing since August for their 2022-23 competition season. Sneak peeks of their work can be seen at the annual Dinner Theater performances Jan. 6-8 at Hurricane High. Courtesy photo

Red Hot and Heat Wave, Hurricane High School's award-winning show choirs, will warm up their vocal and dancing skills -- and heat up the stage -- during their annual dinner theater performances next month.

The show choirs will perform four times over three days at Hurricane High School. Show times will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6; noon and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7; and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

