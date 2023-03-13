Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane High School’s show choirs, Red Hot and Heat Wave, won Grand Champion and several other top honors at an Indiana competition earlier this month.

 Johnny Adams | Courtesy photo

The Hurricane High School show choirs are progressing through another successful competition season in 2023.

On March 4, Red Hot, the mixed-group show choir, swept the competition in South Dearborn, Indiana, competing against schools from Ohio and Indiana. As Grand Champions, they picked up caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Band, People Choice, and Best Choreography. Caroline McClaury was named Best Female Soloist.

