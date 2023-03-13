The Hurricane High School show choirs are progressing through another successful competition season in 2023.
On March 4, Red Hot, the mixed-group show choir, swept the competition in South Dearborn, Indiana, competing against schools from Ohio and Indiana. As Grand Champions, they picked up caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Band, People Choice, and Best Choreography. Caroline McClaury was named Best Female Soloist.
The Indiana victories marked the third straight competition the Hurricane performers have won. In February, they were Grand Champions at the Grove City, Ohio, and Winfield competitions, while garnering awards for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Band, Best Show Concept, and Best Set.
In two early competitions, Red Hot finished as First Runner-Up, but still captured Best Vocals, Best Choreography, Best Set, and Best Band honors.
The show choirs will compete next on Saturday, March 18, in Fairfield, Ohio, and on Saturday, March 25, at the West Virginia state competition in Hurricane.
The single-gender group, Heat Wave, is also having a stellar season. On March 4, Heat Wave swept the single-gender competition in South Dearborn. They were competing against five Indiana groups. As Grand Champions, Single Gender, they picked up caption awards for Best Vocals, Best Choreography, and Best Stage Crew. They have won four out of the five Single-Gender competitions and placed second in the fifth one. They have also made finals in three events, placing as high as fourth overall. They will compete again on March 25 at the West Virginia state competition in Hurricane.
Red Hot is currently ranked 12th in the nation among Large Mixed Groups by Barstool’s National Show Choir rankings. Heat Wave is ranked eighth among Single- Gender groups.