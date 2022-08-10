Hosted by Backroads WV, Bridge Walk, Freeman Maps, and the nonprofit West Virginia Veterans Assistance Project, the inaugural Bridge Ride event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in Fayette County.
The fall-foliage ride will start at Mount Nebo and continue across the New River Gorge Bridge to Fayetteville. It will raise funds exclusively for the Gold Star Mothers via the West Virginia Veterans Assistance Project, with numerous local businesses contributing to the cause.
According to its website, www.bridgeride.org, the goal is to make the Bridge Ride a recurring, annual event in the New River Gorge area for motorcyclists while helping support the veterans' community throughout the region. A secondary goal is to eventually set a world record for having the most motorcycles on a bridge at one time.
Jeff Lanham of Cross Lanes, a military veteran with the West Virginia Veterans Assistance Project and Backroads WV, is a primary organizer of the first-time Bridge Ride. He said the date was chosen for the weekend before the annual Bridge Day celebration at the New River Gorge.
Lanham founded Backroads WV to parlay his trademarked motorsports ventures into nonprofit areas. He was familiar with motorcycle poker runs that raised funds for cancer research and other benevolent efforts and wanted to contribute in their spirit. "I live in that community," he explained, "so I was very well entrenched in the motorcycle community of fundraising. I decided I wanted to do something for veterans' needs and take my skills and networking on the commercial side to the nonprofit side. I'm in my 60s now and at that time of life where you become a little more civic minded."
Lanham said he became more familiar with the Gold Star Mothers when he participated in a motorcycle ride organized and led by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) five years ago. "The ride raised almost $100,000 for the Gold Star Mothers. It's a very small organization. There are only seven of them, but they've got a lot of clout with politicians. They roll with the Medal of Honor people and are held in very high esteem. As they should be -- you can't give anything greater than that, than to give up a child.
"We created a link to the Gold Star Mothers website, where people can donate to them directly if they don't want to participate in the Bridge Ride," he added.
The Bridge Ride is not limited to motorcyclists, Lanham stressed. "It's for car clubs, too, and civilians in their cars can join in. There are all kinds of groups, such as Jeep clubs. There are even groups of Mini Cooper owners who travel in packs like bumblebees to events."
The Bridge Ride will open with registration at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the U-Save Travel Plaza in Mount Nebo. Vehicles will hit the road at 10 a.m. on U.S. 19 South, with the first vehicles anticipated to cross the New River Gorge Bridge at 10:20 a.m., which will be recorded from above by drones. A GPS scavenger hunt will start at 10:45 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. Winners of the scavenger hunt will be announced and prizes will be distributed at the Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo afterward.
The Bridge Ride will include food trucks and live music as well.
Bridge Ride passes can be purchased for $25 from the website.
Registration forms, event updates, and additional details are also posted on the Bridge Ride website and at www.Facebook.com/bridgeride.
More information regarding the West Virginia Veterans Assistance Project can be found at www.wvvap.org.