To support the Town of Clendenin and the Elk River Trail Foundation, the inaugural Chil’in on the Elk Chili Cookoff and Craft Beer & Wine Festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Clendenin.
In conjunction with the cookoff and beer and wine festival, the event on Maywood Avenue and Main Street will include attractions such as live music, artisans and displays, and a children’s area. Chil’in on the Elk Committee Chairperson Carrie Sloan-Meyer said the Kids’ Corner will feature attractions such as inflatables, face painting, Euro-Bungee and plenty of games and other diversions for youngsters. “Along Cardinal Street, and across from the chili cookoff, there will be a variety of arts and crafts vendors and the children’s area.”
General admission to the event will be free. Chili sampling tickets and beer/wine festival tickets can be purchased on site. To taste and rate the chili, tickets are $1 per sample, $10 for 15 samples and $25 for 30 samples. Tickets for the wine and beer festival will cost $20 per person or $30 per person for those opting for the VIP package.
Chili cooks can set up at 8 a.m., with chili samplings getting underway at 10 a.m. The Craft Beer & Wine Festival will start at 11 a.m., with general admission at noon, and continue through 4 p.m. Following the festival will be a music jam session until 6 p.m.
The chili cookoff will feature International Chili Society and non-ICS competitors stationed in the parking lot along Maywood Avenue. A variety of prizes and awards will be bestowed to the chili chefs, including the top traditional red and homestyle chili recipes, salsa and People’s Choice concoctions. Additionally, a “Best of the Elk River” award will be given to a cook hailing from the Elk River area. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. on the stage on Main Street.
VIP ticket holders for the Craft Beer & Wine Festival will hear local experts’ insights into the variety of blends of West Virginia craft beers.
Among the breweries and wineries signed up for the festival at press time are the Big Timber Brewing Company from Elkins, Forks of Cheat Winery, Chestnut Ridge Winery, the Freefolk Brewery from Fayetteville, Parkersburg Brewing Company, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Stumptown Ales, Bridge Brew Works from Fayetteville, Screech Owl Brewing from Bruceton Mills, Weathered Ground Brewery from Cool Ridge, The Peddler from Huntington, Dobra Zupas from Beckley, and Swilled Dog Hard Cider from Upper Tract.
Highlighting local performers, live music will start at 11 a.m. The scheduled musical line-up includes Elk River native Chris Rucker, Dave “Corncob” McCormick, McFly and Guys (Steve and Krystal McConihay), the Mark Miller Band with Gary Hayes, and the Weekend Warriors (Travro McGhee and Nikki Adkins from Audio Outlaws).
Sloan-Meyer said organizers are also working with the Cabin Creek Health Center to provide a tent offering COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots and flu shots during the event.
Proceeds from the cookoff and beer and wine festival will go toward funding ongoing and future restoration and beautification projects throughout Clendenin. Facades on buildings continue to be renovated, new points of access to the Elk River have been constructed and new businesses are opening in the town.
The Elk River Trail Foundation will also be a beneficiary of money raised during the Chil’in on the Elk Chili Cookoff and Craft Beer & Wine Festival. Local citizens and business owners formed the foundation to preserve, protect and enhance Elk River trails for public recreation, community health and well-being, conservation, ecology, education, economic/tourism development and cultural enrichment. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur during the Oct. 2 festival to formally open the recently completed section of the Elk River Trail which leads into Clendenin.
For more information and cookoff or vendor registration forms and details, visit chilinonelk.com or the @chilinonelk Facebook page, email chilinontheelk@gmail.com or call 304-545-8380.
Other upcoming festivals ...
A number of other local late summer and fall festivals and related events are being organized and finalized throughout the Metro circulation area. Among them are the following events (for vendor or sponsorship opportunities or additional information, contact the respective events as listed):
Dunbar:
The 2021 Dunbar Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Pedestrian Plaza, Myers Avenue and 12th Street.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with introductory comments and a welcome from Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott and City Council members. At 5:30 p.m., country artist Shane Nelson will perform. Top 40 music from Phoenix will start at 6:15 p.m., followed by Burnsville Drive on stage from 7:15 until 8:30 p.m. and Stratus from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m. Also in front of Dunbar City Hall at 7 p.m. Friday will be free-admission Wrestling International Combat Sports bouts.
Saturday’s lineup of events includes the 47th annual Wine Cellar Park 10K and 5K races, getting underway at 8 a.m. Race registration will be available at the Dunbar Recreation Center or can be made online at tristateracer.com. Saturday’s Kids’ Corner attractions from 1 to 4 p.m. include the Foam Garage, the Splash Pad, inflatables, an obstacle course, face painting and more. Saturday’s live entertainment roster will include a Charleston Ballet street performance at 4 p.m., Tommy Griffith from 5:30 to 7 p.m., B-Sharp from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. and Non-Friction from 8:45 until 10:30 p.m.
City of Dunbar WV Facebook page, cityofdunbarwv.gov
St. Albans:
The 2021 St. Albans Founders Day is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on Main Street in St. Albans.
Activities on Saturday will include walking tours of the city and performances by Kanawha Valley Pipes & Drums, 10:30 a.m.; Tim and Steven Jones, 11:30 a.m.; Emma Meadows and Kerry Mathews, 12:30 p.m.; Heather Danielle, 1:30 p.m.; Stride, 2:30 p.m.; and Makenna Hope and Band, 3:30 p.m..
More than 40 craft and food booths will be on site as well.
Patty Swango, 304-549-4100
Campbells Creek:
A celebration to observe the 54th anniversary of Ken Ellis Memorial Park will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the park, which is located approximately three miles up Campbells Creek Road in Charleston.
Activities will include a catch-and-release Kids’ Fishing Derby for anglers ages 14 and younger. Fishing licenses aren’t required. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with fishing starting shortly afterward. Live music, direct-sell and craft vendors, food and more will be part of the celebration as well.
Rhonda, 304-356-6343
Gauley Bridge:
The Town of Gauley Bridge will hold a town celebration Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 26, with vendor opportunities available for Saturday, Sept. 25.
Gauley Bridge Town Hall, 304-632-2505
West Side:
OktoberWest 2021 is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on Charleston’s West Side. More than 100 craft beers will be available to sample, and three bands will perform.
Sissonville:
The Sissonville Branch Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston, will host a “Happy Fall, Y’All” event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Arts and crafts vendors will be on site, as will local farmers offering pumpkins and gourds. A free pumpkin and gourd painting session will be offered. Face painting (for people) will be available for a fee.
The event will also feature a puppy costume parade at noon, with prizes to be awarded for funniest and scariest costumes.
The Sissonville Library Board will sell hot dogs, drinks and other refreshments, starting at 10 a.m.
Sissonville Branch Library, 304-984-2244
Charleston:
FestivFALL Charleston will mark its 10th year with activities Oct. 8 through Oct. 17 throughout the capital city.
These activities will include, among others, Southern Avenue performing in the Sound Checks series at the Clay Center, Glow in the Park, the Harvest Art Fair, Foam at the Dome and the Carriage Trail Leaf Walk.
Pratt:
The 2021 Pratt Fall Festival is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, on Pratt Avenue in Pratt.
Town of Pratt Annual Fall Festival Facebook page
Montgomery:
The 2021 Montgomery Fall Festival is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in downtown Montgomery.
The festival will include local vendors, a cruise-in and live music by entertainers such as Clinton Scott, House 59 and Aaron Scott.
Montgomery City Hall, 304-442-5181
Nitro:
The Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales and Smoke on the Water festivals will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, adjacent to Living Memorial Park in Nitro.
(Editor’s Note: Due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the Kanawha Valley, readers are advised to check beforehand to determine if these and other public events will be held as they draw nearer to their scheduled dates.)