Intended to become an annual autumn event, the first Elk River Trail Marathon/Half-Marathon/5K on Sept. 18 challenged runners to traverse the woodland course once used by the former Elk River Railroad.
The Elk River Trail Foundation sponsored the first-time competition, which began in Dundon, near Clay, and was held in conjunction with the 2022 Clay County Golden Delicious Apple Festival.
A total of 96 runners competed, hailing from 13 states. Awards were presented for top male and female runner overall in the marathon and half-marathon divisions and for the top male and females in each of the following age divisions: 1-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-plus.
In the 5K, awards were given in the same categories, with a division added for top male and female in age group 1 to 12.
Fifteen runners took part in the 26.2-mile marathon race. The overall winners were Vicki Bentley-Condit from Berkeley Springs, with a time of 4:11:18, and Dustin Anderson from Jenkins, Kentucky, who posted a finishing time of 4:25:43.
The 13.1-mile half-marathon competition had 37-seven athletes, with the overall winners being Sawyer Dobbins of Clay, with a time of 1:31:40, and Emily Maddow of Mannington, whose time was 1:38:58.
The 5K portion of the competition covered 3.1 miles and attracted 44 participants. Marc Radcliff of Elkview was the top male finisher, recording a time of 20:33, and Caitlyn Nelson of Charleston, finished first among women with a time of 24:24.
Other local residents who took part in the event include Phil Dobbins and Ron Starcher, who each set personal records in their half-marathon runs; Elijah Armes, who place first in his age group and second overall with a time of 21:19 in the 5K; Grant Young, who finished second in his age group and third overall in the 5K; Trent Hinkle, who came in third in his division and placed fifth in the 5K; and Gunner Dobbins, 10, who won his age group and placed seventh overall in the 5K. Claudia Vera was the highest local finisher for the females, winning her division and placing eighth. Doug Wayne won his age group and placed ninth. Olivia Witt placed second in her age category and came in 10th overall. Bridga Stricker won her age group and Ariel Dobbins placed third in hers, placing them both among the top 20 female finishers. Other local participants included Jerry Salisbury, Stephanie Dobbins, Cassie Patterson, and Donna Salisbury.
The race was organized and operated by Appalachian Timing Group of Huntington.
“We were extremely pleased with the turnout at this inaugural event, and the Foundation looks forward to sponsoring this race for years to come,” Elk River Trail Foundation President Ken Tawney said.
The Elk River Trail Foundation has worked — and continues to work — to develop, establish and promote the nearly 49-mile trail as a destination for locals and tourists alike to run, hike, bike, ride horses, cross country ski and snowshoe throughout the year.
Currently, the Elk River Trail contains a five-mile section from the trailhead at the Jones Brothers Memorial Bridge in Hartland to the Dundon trailhead, a 12-mile section from Dundon to Ivydale, a 10-mile section from Ivydale to Duck, an eight-and-a-half-mile section from Duck to Frametown, a two-and-a-third-mile section from Frametown to Coastal Lumber/Stumbo Road, a nearly 7-mile section from Coastal Lumber to Gassaway, and a three-mile section from Queen Shoals to north of Clendenin. Another 2.2 miles of the trail is under construction, passing through Clendenin to Reamer. Scheduled for completion next year are nearly 23 miles of trail to connect Queen Shoals and Hartland. Also scheduled to be completed in 2023 are 18 miles of rails-with-trail from Buffalo Creek from Dundon to Widen.
Another 5K event on the trail, the Chili Chase Dave Field 5K Race, will precede the Chili’N’ on the Elk and Beer and Wine Festival at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Clendenin. Tawney said proceeds from Saturday’s race will benefit the Elk River Trail Foundation and the Herbert Hoover High School cross country team. More information, including 5K registration forms, can be found at chilinonelk.com or runsignup.com.
Additional information pertaining to the Elk River Trail Foundation is available at elkrivertrail.org.