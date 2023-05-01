Someone told to go fly a kite is usually the target of a less-than-high-flown insult, but an uplifting take on the phrase will take place at a Campbells Creek park in Charleston this Saturday (weather cooperating).
With prevailing winds, the first-ever Ken Ellis Memorial Park Kite Festival will be conducted from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the park in Campbells Creek.
Along with free parking, festival admission will be free. Activities will include show kites, music, direct sellers and craft vendors, food, and more.
“It’s something that came to our attention that we’d never done this type of thing before,” Ken Ellis Memorial Park Committee President Joe Cook explained last week. “Originally, we reached out to some folks that do kite festivals throughout the state. We contracted with New Era Air and Space Adventures, out of Parkersburg, to come out. The event is free and open to the public; they’ll bring a DJ playing music, hundreds of kites, yard decor items and accessories, displays, giant banners, windsocks — a lot of that. There’ll be kite-building workshops, I believe for a small fee.”
The first 100 children 12 and younger who arrive at the park on Saturday will receive a free kite of their own as well.
“These are really quality X-kites,” Cook said. “We’re buying the kites through New Era, who ordered them for us. They’re smallish, but light. It doesn’t take a whole lot of wind to pick them up. I actually got one of these kites before we thought of a kite festival, when I was at the beach. They’re made of nylon with really good supports. They fly like a dream and are really great.”
Cook added that Appalachian Electric Power representatives will be on site, offering kite flying safety tips and other support.
“We’ll have tons of vendors, too,” he said. “We’re not charging for vendors, so a lot of different folks should come out and set up their wares.”
New Era Air and Space Adventures will also bring an inflatable bouncy house and a foam-making machine for children’s entertainment, too, Cook said.
“At the baseball field next to the park, there’ll be six games that day. We’re reaching out to folks outside of our community to come over to the festival when their games are over. We have about 285 students who go to the two elementary schools within five miles of the park; we’re hopeful we’ll get a ton of kids out to enjoy the day. We have a good size park, and we wanted to put it on for the kids and get them outside. We want to help with getting kids outside, playing, and exercising.”
Cook added that organizers aspire to make the kite festival a yearly event in Campbells Creek, although the inaugural event is at the mercy of the breezes. “A kite festival is great if you have wind,” he noted. “We’re hopeful for that, and, with this, be able to go forward and do it again. There’s a lot of interest in it, we believe. We’re excited to be able to put it on and hoping to put it on annually.”
He said if the skies aren’t fully friendly for Saturday’s festival, children can still come by and get a kite to return to the park and fly another day.
Ken Ellis Memorial Park is located three miles up Campbells Creek, across from the Northeast Ball Field.
For more information on participating as a Kite Festival vendor, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
Yard/Craft Sale
Ken Ellis Memorial Park will also be the site of a spring community craft and yard sale scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
The sales are being overseen by the Campbells Creek Market Series and Campbells Creek Cares.
Activities will include a craft table for children to make Mother’s Day gifts, concessions such as hot dogs and walking tacos, food demonstrations and tastings, a Soil Tunnel Truck, and a raffle. Free food vouchers will be distributed to the first 75 people in attendance.
Spaces are available for yard sale vendors and vendors of food items such as produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, and spiced blends. For more information or to reserve vendor slots, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343 or email theccgardenproject@gmail.com.