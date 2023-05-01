Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cckitefest

Someone told to go fly a kite is usually the target of a less-than-high-flown insult, but an uplifting take on the phrase will take place at a Campbells Creek park in Charleston this Saturday (weather cooperating).

With prevailing winds, the first-ever Ken Ellis Memorial Park Kite Festival will be conducted from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the park in Campbells Creek.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you