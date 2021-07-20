To benefit the American Federation for Suicide Prevention, the Mountain Artist Democracy Entertainment Club, the City of Nitro and the Ridenour Regatta will present the MADfest 2021 Mental Health Awareness Music and Art Festival from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro.
Saturday’s free-admission event is designed to bring greater awareness to mental health challenges facing area individuals and their communities in an outdoor, family-friendly, festival-type atmosphere.
Shawn A. Martin is the national president of the Mountain Artist Democracy Entertainment Club, which was formed five years ago and has nearly 100 members in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia at present.
“We’re a group of artists, supporters, musicians, the whole spectrum,” Martin explained last week. “We just like to help our community in general and do some charity work when we can. Our main crew of members is here in West Virginia.”
Saturday’s MADfest will feature 12 local bands performing, along with a variety artists and others at vendor booths, exhibits and tents. Scheduled bands include the Heavy Hitters, Shaun D, Bettie, Burnsville Drive, Abandon the Ship, Hangman’s Ghost, Bent Whiskey, Lunageist and others.
Martin said a significant part of the inspiration for the first-time mental health awareness event is his own personal and professional history.
“I suffer from severe anxiety disorder,” the Buffalo area resident said. “In 2018, I stayed in my home for three-and-a-half months due to it. I’ve had anxiety and depression most of my life, and I pretty much had a breakdown then. After I got better with the support of my wife, my family and the club, I realized this was something not to be overlooked — it’s a serious thing in our nation and, here in Appalachia, we really need to focus on it.
“I grew up in a time when you were told, ‘You’re OK, get over it, suck it up, Buttercup.’ That’s not where we’re at anymore.
“There were times I didn’t want to be here anymore,” Martin said. “And I also tied in the MADfest idea with my 20-plus years as a veteran of volunteer fire department service and as an animal control officer here in Putnam County.
“Being a first responder, we see things people normally don’t see,” he said. “We have soldiers in our area who suffer from PTSD, anxiety and depression, and the first responder suicide rates are off the charts.
“Through MADfest, we’ll be bringing awareness and art and music into it; for a lot of people — and me — that’s our escape. I take medication, but my music has helped me as an artist myself.”
Martin said American Federation for Suicide Prevention representatives will also attend MADfest with brochures and other information to distribute if requested. Donations to the group will also be welcome.
More information about MADfest and the Mountain Artist Democracy Entertainment Club can be found on the club’s Facebook page at Mountain Artist Democracy E.C. or @M.A.DclubWV. The club’s website address is www.MADentertainment.club.