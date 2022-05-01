Weather permitting in some instances, a variety of community yard sales will be in springtime swing on Saturday, May 7, throughout the Kanawha Valley. Among those the calendar are the following (contact information is provided to check on remaining vendor opportunity availability, dimensions, rates, etc.):
Pinch Volunteer Fire Department Yard Sale & Hot Dog Sale
The third annual Pinch Volunteer Fire Department Yard Sale and Hot Dog Sale will be held, rain or shine, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department station at 231 North Pinch Road in Pinch.
The hot dog sale will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
• pinchfire.com; Pinch Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show
The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will be the home site for a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the department’s Community Building at 5382 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.
• www.tmvfd.com; Craft Show Chair Heather Kelley, 304-710-4132; TMVFD office, 304-776-7963 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays).
Southridge Church Youth Ministry Yard & Hot Dog Sales
The Southridge Youth Ministry group will have an outdoor community rummage sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Way in South Charleston.
Old Colony Realtors East End Yard Sale
A long-running favorite community agora returns Saturday when the Old Colony Realtors’ 31st annual East End Yard Sale happens from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. throughout Charleston’s East End neighborhoods.
St. Peter’s UMC Flea Market
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., in St. Albans, will host a church-wide flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Baked goods, soft drinks, and BBQs will be available for purchase at the flea market.
• 304-552-3457, ebirdroy2@frontier.com
Rock Branch Independent Church Rummage Sale
Rock Branch Independent Church will have the third and final day of its annual spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The rummage sale starts at 7 a.m. and continues through 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
Breakfast with biscuits and sausage and sausage gravy will be available, as will lunch which includes hot dogs and barbecues. A bake sale will also take place.
Rock Branch Independent Church is located at 133 Cross Lanes Drive in Nitro. To get to the church, take the Nitro I-64 exit, turn right onto Route 25 to the light at W.Va. 62 (at Sheetz). Turn right onto W.Va. 62 (toward Cross Lanes) to the top of the hill past the church, approximately one mile. Turn right to 417 Woodland Drive and follow the signs to the Rock Branch Activity Building on the left.
Winfield Baptist Church Indoor Yard SaleWinfield Baptist Church’s annual indoor yard sale actually gets underway on Friday, May 6, from 5 until 9 p.m., but it will continue from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, 12902 Winfield Road in Winfield.
From 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, all items patrons can fit into a plastic bag will be available for $5 each; bags will be provided.
Cash-only transactions are requested.
All proceeds from the two-day sale will support missions.
Hurricane Main Street Spring FestivalA carnival theme will permeate the 2022 Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, tabbed for 1 until 5 p.m. on Main Street in Hurricane.
• www.hurricanewv.com; Amanda Ramey, 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.
Coming up ...
Other yard sales and similar events are being organized for later this month, including an indoor craft show and yard sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St. in Elkview.
The indoor show is being hosted by the community center and the Elk Valley Shamrocks 4-H Club. The community center’s thrift store will be open and concessions will be available.
Crafters and yard sale vendors are being sought to participate in the May 14 event; phone 304-965-2063 for further information.
Additionally, vendors (and crafters) are welcome to take part in the Putnam County Animal Relief Shelter’s “No Flea” flea market and pet adoption event in June. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the shelter, 12908 Charleston Road in Red House.
Each 10-foot-by-10-foot vendor spot is available to rent for $25, with all of the rental fees going directly to provide additional bonding areas and fencing for shelter animals to play outside.
The shelter will also be accepting new or gently used (non-clothing) items for donation to be sold at the flea market. These items will not be accepted for the sale until June 10. The proceeds from the sales of donated items will be used to sponsor the adoption fee of current shelter animals.
Visitors can also take advantage of the outdoor adoption event. They can take a dog for a stroll or visit with the cats indoors and consider adopting one (or more) to take home.
The event will include a hot dog and bake sale and the “Big Dog” 50/50 Raffle.
For more information, applications to reserve a vendor space or donating items for the sale, contact Tara at 304-545-7717 or email postalbarbie@yahoo.com. Saturday, May 28, is the application and payment deadline for vendor/crafter sales spaces.