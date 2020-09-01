West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of refugees and others seeking asylum, will celebrate Welcoming Week Sept. 12 through Sept. 20.
WVIRM will host various events during the week, including a panel discussion exploring the topics of “creating home together” and fostering a sense of belonging in communities around the world.
“We are all immigrants to this land, some more recent than others. All of us living in the United States want the same things for our families and children: a safe place to live without fear, a place where our children can thrive,” WVIRM Executive Director B.A. Miskowiec said. “I’m proud to be a part of this ministry which promotes understanding and works toward a just society by welcoming the stranger.”
Miskowiec said the WVIRM was created in 2015 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis, by a small group of clergy and lay people that included Lynn Clarks, Ibtesam Barazi, Donna Hamra and Rabbi Victor Urecki.
“They had big dreams fueled by big hearts. They weren’t daunted by the scope of their dreams: to resettle more than 100 Syrian refugees in Charleston – to offer Charleston as their home,” Miskowiec said.
Although changes in federal immigration law were implemented in 2016, she said, the WVIRM continued its mission of inclusion. “In 2018 and 2019, WVIRM welcomed three families from Africa to Charleston. Two families remain, choosing to make Charleston their home,” Miskowiec said.
Over the last five years, as well, she said, the WVIRM has participated in various public forums addressing issues related to developing welcoming, diverse communities in West Virginia, such as the upcoming Welcoming Week activities.
“The pandemic has forced us to redefine what we mean by ‘home,’ recognizing that home is not necessarily a bricks and mortar structure,” Miskowiec added. “If home is a place of belonging, then what does it mean when people are excluded because of the color of their skin, the way they worship, or the language they speak?”
Welcoming Week schedule of events:
• Sunday, Sept. 13: Love Your Neighbor Day
• Monday, Sept. 14: Celebrating Family Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 15: “Home is …” Day
• Wednesday, Sept. 16: Celebrating Culture Through Cuisine
• Thursday, Sept. 17: Interfaith Prayer Service and Panel Discussion
At noon Thursday, Sept. 17, Mary Price Ratrie will lead an interfaith prayer service at the greenspace at the corner of Washington Street, E., and Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston.
Under the theme of “Creating Home Together: How to Create a Welcoming Community,” the WVIRM will host a panel discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, on Facebook Live (facebook.com/WVIRM).
Panelists will be Rabbi Joe Blair, Temple Israel, Charleston; the Right Rev. Bishop W. Michie Klusmeyer, Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia; Ibtesam “Sue” Barazi, vice president, Islamic Association of West Virginia; the Rev. Michael Farmer, Risen City Church, Charleston; DACA recipient Paola Garcia; and Jackie Lozano, Immigrants’ Rights Campaign coordinator, ACLU West Virginia. ACLU Community Outreach Director Mollie Kennedy will moderate the panel discussion.
• Friday, Sept. 18: Get Out the Vote Day
• Saturday, Sept. 19: Action and Advocacy Day
• Sunday, Sept. 20: Celebrating Culture Through Stories and Songs.
Additionally, daily videos highlighting the positive impact of immigrants in West Virginia will be presented, beginning Sept. 12 on WVIRM’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
“Welcoming Week is a time to not only celebrate the values of equality and belonging, but to bring our communities together to live them in practice,” said Rachel Peric, executive director of Welcoming America.
“In places large and small, rural and urban, thousands of local leaders remind us of what is possible when we make it our priority to create a sense of home for every member of our community, so that all of us can be healthy, participate, and thrive,” Peric said.
Welcoming America (Building a Nation of Neighbors) held its first “Welcoming Week” in 2009.
More information is posted at welcomingweek.org and www.wvirm.com. Information and updates are also posted on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/WVIRM.