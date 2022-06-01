William “Bill” Durham knew what was coming. The year was 1943.
The country had been at war since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941. Durham was 16 at the time, born July 15, 1925.
But now he was 18.
“It came in the mail,” he said. “‘Greetings from the President of the United States. You have been called’ …”
Three days after his physical, Durham found himself headed to Oklahoma for basic training and then to Kansas for specialized training. He landed in England during the spring of 1944 — just in time for the invasion of Normandy that would begin on D-Day, June 6.
Durham remembers his first battle with sadness. “We lost half of our men at Cherbourg.”
The National World War II Museum designates the assault on the fortress at Cherbourg as one of the “forgotten fights” of WWII. According to Ed Lengel, formerly with the museum, “Adolf Hitler designated the city a fortress and ordered it to be held at all costs.”
Lengel wrote, “… this fort was built deep into the rock … the Germans had reinforced it with concrete pillboxes, mortar and machine gun emplacements, barbed wire, and anti-tank ditches.”
Durham explains why the Allies had to have the port on the sea at Cherbourg. “Patton couldn’t come in on the beach. His equipment was too heavy.”
Artillery and fighter bombers attacked the fort, but, ultimately, the infantry had to take it. The assault began June 25, 1944.
“We were standing, running, and on our bellies crawling. Men were killed on both sides of me and behind me.” Durham spoke rapidly, remembering the scene vividly. “It’s a miracle I came out of that alive.”
After Cherbourg, he was transferred from the 1st Army under Eisenhower to the 3rd Army under Patton.
They battled from Cherbourg to the small city of St. Lo. “A miracle I survived that one, too,” Durham says. “The bombing raids at St. Lo blew up everything. Out of 287 men, I was one of only seven left standing.”
He also remembers the difficult night patrols. “We went two or three miles behind enemy lines, hoping we didn’t trip a wire. That would set off a flare lighting up the whole sky. The Germans could see you then, and they’d turn a machine gun on you.
“We were looking for air strips, tanks, machine gun emplacements. The liaison would call it in to the air force, and they’d quickly make the air strikes.”
Growing up in the South, Durham had a natural ability with guns. “I was designated an expert shooter with a rifle and with machine guns.
“There were four or five of us shooting at the same targets. You couldn’t tell whose gun killed a soldier. I think that was a good thing, not knowing.”
Durham recalls seeing Patton walking with some of his troops. “He was a good general. He knew what he was doing. Yes, all blood and guts, but he got you there.”
From France, Durham continued fighting in Belgium until combat in the European theater ended on May 8, 1945. He was stationed in Italy thereafter, awaiting transport to Japan. But that changed when the war in the Pacific ended on Sept. 2, 1945 — Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day).
Durham was reared in church along with his two sisters. “I’m the only one left in my immediate family. But I have a daughter and four granddaughters.”
He lived on his own until 2021. That’s when Durham moved to the Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg.
“I like it here,” he said. “They feed me a good breakfast — pancakes, waffles, sausage, eggs, oatmeal. Anything I want. I don’t eat a lot at lunch or dinner.”
After breakfast, the soon-to-be 97-year-old goes to physical therapy. He has a power chair and rides around outside after therapy and after lunch. “I like to get out.”
After dinner, he watches the news and “Jeopardy.” “I go to bed early, and I read.”
His favorite book? The Bible.
His favorite verse? “Believe in the Lord Jesus and you shall be saved …” (Acts 16:31).
His favorite scene from scripture? “I like where Jesus walked on water. He had control over everything.”
Despite his acts of bravery, Durham wasn’t enamored with war. “The best day of my life was Dec. 22, 1945. I got to come home.”
Monday was Memorial Day. But whenever you see a veteran, thank him or her. They offered their lives for this nation.