To get 2022 off on the right feet, a pair of 5K run/walks are scheduled to bookend the first month of the year at St. Albans High School and Kanawha State Forest, respectively, beginning on New Year’s Day and concluding on the final Saturday in January.
On Saturday, Jan. 1, the 2022 Race Into the New Year Prediction 5K, the second in the 2021-2022 Kanawha Valley 5K Winter Series, will get underway at 2 p.m. at St. Albans High, 2100 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
A virtual participation option is also available for the New Year’s Day 5K.
The registration fee is $25 per runner through Sunday, Dec. 26, and $30 from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. There will be no race day registrations taken. The virtual run/walk registration fee is also $25 through Sunday.
The Dachshund Through the Snow 5K, the third in the Kanawha Valley Winter 5K Series, will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Runners should meet at KSF Shelter No. 4.
Registration is $25 per person through Jan. 23 and increases to $30 Jan. 24 through Jan. 29; there will be no race day registration for this event, either.
After each of the 5K run/walks, awards will be presented to the overall top male and female finishers, along with the top three male and female finishers in the following age brackets: 1-12, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus.
The first in the Winter 5K Series was the Pay it Forward 5K, which took place on Dec. 4 at the Loop in St. Albans. The fourth and final race in the 2021-2022 series, the Fix ‘Em 5K Run/Walk, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Nitro High School.