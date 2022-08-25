Winning in any sport brings deserved recognition. The recognition also means your competition steps up their game when competing against you and your team.
That scenario will again be the case for the University of Charleston men's and women's cross country teams as they begin their 2022 season as reigning Mountain East champions.
This means when the Golden Eagle runners step up to the starting line of any race, a competitive bull's eye will be firmly adhered to the back of their racing singlets.
For head coach Nick Bias’ squad, which lost a few of the squad’s top runners to graduation and transfers, it just means reloading for another season.
“We have a really strong recruiting class coming in and some returning runners who will be stepping up this season," Bias said. "I think we are going to be just fine, maybe our strongest team ever.”
That’s a pretty strong statement by Bias, who is entering his ninth season as UC’s head coach, considering his men’s team finished 14th and his women’s team finished 29th at the national Division II championships last year, after both squads brought back the top conference trophy to Charleston.
This is the time of the season when cross country coaches, like Bias, are evaluating their returning talent, along with the team’s new additions. The Boone County native likes how everything is coming together, saying, “Everyone is doing well right now, meshing well. We had a really great week at Canaan Valley a couple of weeks ago for our annual camp week and, even though we are early in the training stage, everything is progressing well. I think the overall team vibe is strong and that will just help us maintain our momentum.”
Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams have been chosen to win the Mountain Athletic Conference this season by MAC coaches.
A large percentage of runners on the UC team hail from West Virginia, as the Mountain State continues to provide quality college runners.
During the high school season, coaches like Bias can been seen at cross country meets checking out the boy and girl student-athletes competing at the highest levels.
Bias likes the fact he can basically walk out his back door and find talented runners to fill up his squad. “We have untapped potential talent here in West Virginia, and, being from the southern part of the state, it is a bit personal, as I am always looking out for West Virginia runners and trying to find that someone who maybe hasn’t gotten all that publicity and maybe has been overlooked a little bit, they might be a diamond in the rough and, with a bit more coaching, would be a fine college runner.”
The sport of cross country is known for its brother-and-sisterhood aspect, and, for Bias, that is a key to having a successful program. “We pride ourselves on a positive family culture and that starts from the top with me. So, I set the tone, but the kids really buy into it. Their buying into the foundation that was built prior to them joining the team makes it all happen. They want to be part of the family that cares about each other, on and off the course. It is the type of culture that has to be in existence with any team I am involved with, because you are going to have good and bad times, and it’s easier to deal with those situations if you are a close-knit group looking out for each other,” he said.
Cross country might not grab all the big headlines this time of year in the area, but one thing’s for certain: There is a national powerhouse for running in the state capital and they are called the University of Charleston Golden Eagles.