While the student-athletes competed in this year’s West Virginia boys high school basketball tournament, Basketball Tournament, which concluded earlier this month, a major broadcasting milestone took place.
It was in 1973 when Fred Persinger, the voice of high school sports on the West Virginia Metro News Radio Network, broadcast his first game alongside Jack Fleming.
The golden anniversary was somewhat special. “I love what I do," Persinger said. "I have told many people recently, I don’t work hard. I might put in some long hours, but there are other professions that are a lot more labor intensive. I just sit and talk. People actually pay me to talk. It’s a lot of hours, but you prepare for what you have to do and get it done.”
A normal broadcast day for the broadcasting veteran during the state tournament is arriving at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 7:30 a.m. and not getting out of the building until after 10:30 p.m., over the event’s five-day run.
When you have done something for 50 years and look to continue doing it in the years to come, the reality, according to Persinger, is that calling the games is a labor of love. “You have to realize that not everyone can do it; it’s not hard, but it does take a special gift of the gab. I have been blessed with the voice that I have, a sound that I am told by folks that’s familiar and distinct. It also helps that I love all forms of sports. I don’t get caught up in the hours; I get caught up in being prepared for when that first whistle blows.”
When you broadcast as many boys state high school basketball tournament games as Persinger has, you would think it would be tough to pull out that one special moment. However, Persinger didn’t hesitate to answer the question: “Definitely the one game that stands out in my mind is when Herbie Brooks, playing for the Mullens High School Rebels, on a Thursday afternoon against Parkersburg Catholic in 1983 scored 50 points. That’s still the single-game scoring record. Herbie did it before the three-point shot came into play, and it was just great to look back and know I called the play-by-play of that game.”
On a sad note, one of Persinger’s memories of this year’s tournament is when a special tribute was made to honor Greg Reed, deputy assistant director of the WVSSAC, who passed away suddenly just weeks prior to the tournament.
“It’s an old cliche, but Greg Reed is gone but will never be forgotten,” said Persinger. “A beautiful video was produced that remembered his life and rightfully so. The tournament was so special to him, and, again, he will not be forgotten.”
Persinger’s broadcast career began at WWNR in Beckley and later moved to WTNJ in Mount Hope. Besides doing the basketball tournament, now for the boys and girls, the 75-year-old member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame hosts the "Metro News High School Game Night," a show that airs across the state on Fridays during the football season.
A few rules have changed, and faces are different, but when you get right down to it, for Persinger, it’s just getting to do something he really enjoys.
“The game doesn’t change. The players do, of course, but the tournament is about the kids and not about me broadcasting the action. What is fun is watching some of the student-athletes grow and learn when they get another chance to play in the tournament. My goodness, I have made a lot of friends.”
Fifty years of broadcasting excellence. Here's to hearing Year 51!