With the Super Bowl quickly approaching, every baseball fan knows that means that the 2023 baseball season isn’t too far away from getting underway.
For local baseball fans, that means another season for the Charleston Dirty Birds, this year playing in the confines of GoMart Ballpark, a name change to the facility formerly known as Appalachian Power Park since its opening in 2005.
One thing that is remaining the same for the Dirty Birds this season is the team’s manager, as Billy Horn will be leading the squad for his second season. Under Horn last season, the Dirty Birds finished with a record of 53-79 in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball’s South Division.
As the 2023 season is quickly approaching and not being an affiliate with a Major League club, that means Horn is currently working on filling the team’s roster.
“It’s a 24/7, 365-(day) kind of job for a manager of an independent league ball club,” says Horn. “The phone doesn’t stop ringing, whether its Christmas, New Year's, Thanksgiving, or even the middle of the season. We are constantly doing everything we can do to put the best competitive, 26 players on the field.”
You may think it’s tough to attract 26 players to play for an independent ball club, but Horn says he hears from both prospective players and agents seeking a roster spot. “It’s probably 50/50. However, one thing you learn over time is, before you offer a contract, you want to do your homework about the player, and it usually takes numerous calls before the deal is finalized. We are reaching out and doing some deep investigating, because we want to make sure we are bringing in the right people to Charleston, not just the right baseball players.”
Late in January, the Dirty Birds announced the first signings for the 2023 season. Those players include infield/outfielder Yefri Perez, a former Major Leaguer, and another infielder/outfielder, Aldrem Corredor. Returning for their second year with the club are infielder Diego Goris, and, for the third season, left-handed pitcher Joe Testa, who will also serve as the team’s pitching coach, as he did last season.
Two of Horn’s three coaches, Testa and Anthony Coromato, a bench coach, were with the team last year, and Eddy Milian joins the team this year as bullpen coach. Horn believes this type of stability is a key for any ball club, saying, “The core is what makes teams and organizations great over time. Last year was our first year and it was a learning process for all of us. Having some of the same faces back again creates a stability that will be seen on and off the field. It’s also good for the fans to see and understand the stability of the club to be able to get behind and support us all season long.”
One thing that Horn made clear during our pre-season chat was fans need to realize that as quick as a player comes to us, he can also leave. “Every player’s goal is to get back to a Major League organization and, hopefully, up to the big leagues again or for the first time.”
Dirty Birds fans in Charleston can expect to know who will be on the new turf field at GoMart Ballpark around the mid to latter part of March.
The Atlantic League is celebrating its 25th anniversary season in 2023 and is Major League Baseball’s first Professional Partner League.
The Dirty Birds start the season at Staten Island on April 28 before returning to Charleston for their home opener on May 9.