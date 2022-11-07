The 2022 edition of Major League Baseball’s World Series is now in the books, and the former longtime general manager of the Princeton Rays can add a couple of more players to his list of his former team to play in the Fall Classic.
For 24 baseball seasons, Jim Holland served as general manager of the Appalachian League Princeton Rays, a minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds when he took the job in 1991 and then in 1997 became an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Now, Holland watches games at his home in Athens, West Virginia, and, during this year’s World Series, watched two members of the Philadelphia Phillies perform, Andrew Bellati and Jose Alvarado, both relief pitchers.
The special feeling seeing one of his former players whom he helped get going in his professional baseball career never goes away for Holland. “It’s very gratifying,” he said, “because I can remember when at the rookie level, no matter if you are the best player or the worst, it is always fun to see the players move forward in their careers and become better not only as a player but as a person.”
The Appalachian League was classified as a rookie league while in existence, meaning the teams were the first stop for the young ballplayers as a professional.
Holland knows it’s not easy for one his former players to be playing at the highest level of the game. “The odds of a rookie league general manager having someone in the World Series are remote. In the rookie leagues, on average maybe three players off each roster will even make it to the Majors, and then them making it to the World Series — well, it’s just fun to know they played for me at one time in their careers,” he said.
In 1999, nine former Princeton players were playing in the Majors at one time, the most in one season during Holland’s tenure.
Probably the most notable to play for Princeton while Holland was the general manager was Josh Hamilton, who was on the 1999 Rays team. Hamilton played in back-to-back World Series, in 2010 and 2011 for the Texas Rangers.
Another former Rays player who not only played in a World Series but won a ring with the Boston Red Sox in 2013, was Jonny Gomes. In Game 4, Gomes hit a three-run homer in the Bosox’s series win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
A native of Dunbar, Holland began his Minor League administrative career in 1990 as the Huntington Cubs’ general manager.
In all, 84 former Princeton Rays who played in the Major League, played for Holland during his 24 years of heading up the team’s front office.
Five-years after hanging up his general manager duties for the Rays, Holland was honored by being inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in 2020.
A Minor League general manager’s main responsibility in a player’s development is more direct off the field, then between the white lines. Holland says most of his interaction with the Major League team comes from the players’ off-the-field hours. “I would get questions like ‘How does this guy fit in with his teammates,’ ‘Does he interact with the fans well,’ and ‘Does he get involved in the community?’ There were times that I caught on to things about a player’s personality that slipped by the scouts that signed the player.”
So, with this year’s World Series completed, Holland can sit back at his home in Southern West Virginia with his wife, Judy, and know that in his former life, he was able to contribute to a couple more players getting a chance to play in one of the premier sporting events, Major League Baseball’s World Series.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.