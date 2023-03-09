The start of the baseball season for teams in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, including the Charleston Dirty Birds, is right around the corner, a busy time for the guy leading Major League Baseball’s first professional partner league.
The 2023 season will be a special one for the ALPB, as it is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Heading up the independent league for his 10th season is Rick White, who says the league is adding another team this year.
“We have expanded to Frederick, Maryland," White said. "We have begun to work with the ownership group that had already owned the Frederick Keys. That now means we have 10 teams in 10 locations.”
The ALPB serves as a player gateway to or back to the major leagues. Recently, the Dirty Birds signed five-year MLB veteran Eddie Butler to the 2023 rosters. The right-hander made his Major League debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2014 and pitched with the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers organizations.
The ALPB has been a testing ground for rules innovations considered by MLB, and White believes that will continue, saying, “We continue to operate under the test rules agreement with MLB. We have not discussed with them and nor will we discuss with them until closer to the season. Having MLB utilize the league for the innovations is a sense of pride for the league and its players.”
Seven of the recent rule changes in the Majors were pioneered in the ALPB, including increasing the size of the bases to 18 inches, doing away with the infield defensive shift and the extra-inning ghost runner starting out at second base.
Once you get baseball in your blood, it’s tough to let it go for players, and White says that was the plan 25 seasons ago when the league’s first pitch was thrown. “That’s really why the league was founded. With 25 years of playing, there has to be some durability. The original premise, under which the league was designed, was to develop a second opportunity for players to go for that gold ring of Major League Baseball or at least get to their next step in their careers. There continues to be many, many players who leave Major League rosters for a host of reasons, but still have gas in the tank, and we provide the opportunity to keep their dream going.”
ALPB has sent more than 1,100 players to MLB organizations, including over 200 in the Majors in the league’s 25 years of existence.
An aspect of the ALPB that continues to be a fan favorite is how much each team is involved in its community. White says that is another important thing that keeps the league moving forward. “The teams that do the best in our league are those who can find their niche with their marketing efforts within 30 miles and really focus on the community. The teams that are successful are doing something every day of the year in their community. They understand that there is more than just 60-plus games played at their family-friendly facility.”
Something new at the GoMart Ballpark is a turf field, which is found at numerous Major League ballparks, and White says that is just another example of teams like Charleston putting out the effort. “This provides our players with a durable, safe, competitive surface to play on," he said, "and it’s part of the obligation of the team. They have to remain competitive, they have to maintain their ballparks. I think GoMart is the greatest field in our league.”
The Charleston Dirty Birds will start the 2023 campaign at Staten Island on Friday, April 28, with the home opener scheduled for May 9 in a match-up against the Lancaster Barnstormers, 2022 Atlantic League champions.
