Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

cdb
Buy Now

The Charleston Dirty Birds' 2023 home opener is slated for May 9 against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The start of the baseball season for teams in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, including the Charleston Dirty Birds, is right around the corner, a busy time for the guy leading Major League Baseball’s first professional partner league.

The 2023 season will be a special one for the ALPB, as it is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Heading up the independent league for his 10th season is Rick White, who says the league is adding another team this year.

Stories you might like

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

Recommended for you