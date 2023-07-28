Every baseball fan remembers the day, while attending a game and sitting in the stands, watching possible future Hall of Famers from a distance from their seats.
But how would you like being the guy who got paid to be, in many cases, just inches away from those same future Hall of Famers?
Larry Barnett, a native of Nitro, is a former Major League Baseball umpire, working in the American League from 1969 to 1999.
Barnett, now 78 years old and residing in Ohio, recently caught up with some old friends at the Nitro History and Wars Museum.
For about 10 minutes, I got to talk to Barnett about his time as an umpire and the changes that occurred during his days between the lines and behind the plate and some of his memorable moments on the field.
Those who know me know my love for the Baltimore Orioles, so much that my superstitions about my O’s drive my wife nuts. But that’s another story for another time.
On Sept. 6, 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. of the Orioles broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games played record of 2,130 and the home plate umpire that night was Barrett.
“I got to be part of the number one baseball game of all time as voted by the fans. That was history. It was a neat day. I remember it like it was yesterday. I had a job to do, but I was also a fan that game. I shook Cal’s hand out on the field. That is the only time I ever shook a player’s hand, but it was a special game to be part of, for sure.”
There is a display dedicated to Barnett at the museum, and in the display is a picture of Barnett with Ripken when the ballplayer was stepping into the batter’s box.
Again, Barnett umpired games that featured Hall of Famers such as Frank and Brooks Robinson, Harmon Killebrew, Jim Palmer, Pete Rose, and Catfish Hunter.
Barnett made it clear during our chat that, even though those players were great, today’s players are pretty darn good, too. “You can’t compare, because those guys were the greatest in that generation. These kids today are the greatest now. The biggest difference between today’s ballplayers and in my era is the amount of money they are making. Can you imagine what those guys would be making? But heck, that’s great for the kids.”
Barnett umpired in four World Series, 1975, '81, '84, and '90, serving as crew chief in 1981. He also umpired in a record seven American League Championship Series, 1972, '76, '82, '86, '91, and '96 and in four All-Star games, 1973, '80, '88 and '97.
When the Nitro native umpired his first game in 1969, the majority of the umpires used an outside chest protector. In 1977, Major League Baseball started to have all umpires use inside chest protectors, which Barnett says was the biggest change during his 31 years. “One thing, for sure, I got hit a lot more with the inside than the outside," he said. "After the change, I had to completely change the way I set to call balls and strikes, and it took a little getting used to, and, on top of it, we’re on strike when the change came, had no spring training and went right into the season. Yeah, it took some getting used to, which didn’t make the managers happy. But they got over it after we got use to the inside protector.”
After my 10 minute chat with Barnett, my friends in the museum commented to me that I probably could’ve talked with him for a couple of hours.
To be honest, you could double that.