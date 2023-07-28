Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

barnetttrophycase
Buy Now

The Larry Barnett trophy case is located in the Nitro History and Wars Museum, 2003 20th St. in Nitro. Courtesy photo

Every baseball fan remembers the day, while attending a game and sitting in the stands, watching possible future Hall of Famers from a distance from their seats.

But how would you like being the guy who got paid to be, in many cases, just inches away from those same future Hall of Famers?

Stories you might like

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie; their son, Christian; and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

Recommended for you