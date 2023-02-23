Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former Nitro High School softball standout Leah Elkins pitches during her no-hitter against St. John's University on Feb. 17 in Athens, Georgia. Courtesy photo

CHARLOTTE -- So, how do you back up being named the 2022 West Virginia Prep State Softball Pitcher of the year? Well, you just go out and throw a no-hitter in your second collegiate start.

That’s exactly what Lena Elkins, a former Nitro High School standout, did as a freshman pitcher for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers against St. John's University on Feb. 17, winning by the slimmest of margins, 1-0. The outstanding effort by Elkins earned her Conference USA Pitcher of the Week. It was Charlotte’s 16th no-hitter in program history.

