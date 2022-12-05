Every competitive team, when it starts practice before the beginning of a season, sets goals, and, most of the time, the goals are used as a motivation for a team to strive to be the best.
For this year’s University of Charleston Golden Eagles men’s and women’s cross country teams, those goals called for a road trip in December to Seattle.
You see, the West Coast city played host to the 2022 Division II Cross Country Championships on Friday, Dec. 2, and lining up with the best in the country were the Golden Eagles’ men’s and women’s squads.
By virtue of winning their regional championships recently in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, the men, for the fourth straight time, and the women, their first, the University of Charleston runners qualified to line up against the country’s best DII runners.
The national results saw the Golden Eagles finish eighth in the men’s 10K race and 15th in the women’s 6K race. For a complete list of the results, go to http://results.leonetiming.com/xc.html?mid-5313.
Pushing the runners all season long to attain their achievable goals was UC head cross country country coach Nick Bias. “To see those kids have a goal in mind and set some goals early on and to see it come full circle is pretty special,” Bias said. “Everyone knew what the goal was from day one when we had our first informational meeting in August.”
Bias raked in a few honors himself, capturing Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s categories in the Mountain East Conference and duplicating the feat in the NCAA Atlantic Region.
At the end of the day, every coach knows he or she can only do so much and then it’s up to their athletes to use their guidance to compete when the gun sounds. For Bias, this is the easy part of his job. “All of the runners are so driven, I never had to give them rah, rah speeches to get them motivated. We talk about race strategy, but when they step to the line and the gun goes off, they know what they have to do and got it done this season. All the runners understand the culture here at UC and know it’s all about being a national-caliber cross country team in Division II.”
The Golden Eagles’ men’s cross country team finished up ranked 11th in the country (getting as high as seventh), and the women’s team finished ranked 17th. Both high marks for the two squads were the highest rankings in the school’s cross country history.
One thing for sure is that the team culture at UC for the runners is one that everyone pulls for his or her teammate. That, according to Bias, has a lot to do with the team’s continued success.
“I think both teams being so successful really helps each runner to key off of one another. As soon as one team is done with their race, no matter who is running first, the other team is out there doing their cool-down, cheering their fellow teams on, and that is special to see that togetherness. This is not something I have to pushed, they do it on their own and I think that is one of things that separates from the rest of the teams,” the coach said.
So, another season is in the books for the University of Charleston Golden Eagles cross country men’s and women’s cross country teams. A season that saw the young runners achieve many of their goals and put the spotlight of national competition square on the Capital City campus.