One of the best track and field stories in the region is the University of Charleston Golden Eagles program headed up by Coach Nick Bias.
For the second straight year, UC captured both the Mountain East Conference’s Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships earlier this month.
This type of consistency in collegiate track and field competition shouldn’t be taken lightly, because there are a lot of programs that would love to be able to claim such honors. One thing that Coach Bias preaches to his student-athletes is not take anything for granted, saying, “We talk a lot about our past and the tradition we have built here, so they know standards from the very first meeting we have in August or September and they want to continue that standard. We make sure they understand that it important to always give their best effort but also be a good representative of the university.”
Oh, by the way, on the men’s side of things, this is actually their fifth straight MEC outdoor track and field championship.
While the team hears Bias loud and clear, the coach relies heavily on his team’s upperclassman. “I think the older kids that are in there now, that have been there two, three or four years, they make sure the coach is fully understood. It’s not like I have to pound it into their minds. The older kids are speaking up and letting (the younger ones) know what is expected and this is what we are going to do and as you can see it is a winning formula with everyone buying in,” he said.
Several of the performances by the Golden Eagle athletes earned them a chance to compete in the upcoming Division II Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, California. The three-day event is set for May 26-28.
Bias makes it clear his team’s leadership makes his job a bit easier. “We have good leadership on our team, and the more we can be successful, that just helps out the next recruiting cycle. It helps the new kids that are joining the program. OK, this is what we do and how we do it.”
This year’s MEC Outdoor Championship was held at Frostburg State University in Western Maryland, early in May when that area received more snow than sunshine, creating some not so pleasant conditions for the competitors.
Bias says that’s when he saw his leaders really step forward. “That’s something I really saw up there in Frostburg. The weather was just terrible, temperatures in the 30s with snow in early May. But my kids are really tough and determined not to let something they can’t control get in the way of their goals. As much as winning the championships, that’s probably what I was most proud about, them fighting the weather and overcoming the elements over three days.”
Switching gears a bit, after getting back from the nationals, Bias will be conducting his fourth Cross Country Camp at the university next month. The camp is set from June 12- 15, with clinics getting underway at 8 a.m. and running through noon.
Bias explains there will be a wide range of participants. “It is for runners ages 10 to 17. We expect to have all levels of runners, from middle school runners just starting out and getting a feel for the sport to kids in high school that are getting more serious about the sport and maybe want more detailed instruction for the week to put them over the top.”
For more information on the Coach Bias Cross Country Camp at UC, go to charlestoncrosscountrycamps.totalcamps.com.