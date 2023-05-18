Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

biasuc
Buy Now

University of Charleston track and field coach Nick Bias led the school's men's and women's teams to Mountain East Conference championship titles earlier this month. Courtesy photo

One of the best track and field stories in the region is the University of Charleston Golden Eagles program headed up by Coach Nick Bias.

For the second straight year, UC captured both the Mountain East Conference’s Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Championships earlier this month.

Stories you might like

Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.

Recommended for you