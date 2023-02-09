HUNTINGTON -- When most runners think about going out for a run, the majority think in the neighborhood of three to five miles and maybe even a little more. For Dan Green of Huntington, it’s more like 10 to 15 miles and that’s seven days a week.
You see, Green isn’t your typical, let-me-stay in-shape runner, but a runner who logged over 4,000 miles on the roads and trails throughout the region. Green is also getting ready for the Black Canyon 100K (62.13 miles, if you are keeping score at home) on Feb. 18 in Arizona’s Black Canyon National Recreation Trail.
This is the second time that Green, who hails from Lemaster, Pennsylvania, has ventured out west to compete on the Arizona trails and is looking forward to the competition.
“It’s a high-level race with lots of hype around it, so if you do well, your efforts don’t go unnoticed. It’s my second time, so I think I will do better, because I have had another year to train and I know the course.”
Green is no stranger at competing at high levels in ultra-running events -- you know, those 50- and 100-milers, as he is the 2022 champion of the Rim to River 100-miler in Fayetteville. His winning time of 15:34:12 was a course record.
The normal progression for runners competing in high-mileage events is to get a few half (13.1 miles) and full marathons (26.2 miles) under their belt and then give those extra-long runs a try. For the 26-year-old Green, he jumped straight from the 8K and 10K races he competed in while running for the Marshall Thundering Herd to the ultra runs.
Now let’s be clear about this whole running an ultra-race thing: It’s not something you just throw on a new pair of running shoes and go and try one out. For Green, it was basically just something he wanted to do and just went out and did it. “Running is a cool sport to start with," he said, "because it is one of the more pure sports, because it is basically you against the road or trail or that person in front of you. I like the longer distances because you can’t just be athletic and go out and do it -- you have to train, put in the extra time, like 15 to 16 hours a week, just to be able to step on the course and compete.”
Green’s normal week of training includes about 80 to 100 miles on the roads and the trails. Green says he wakes and runs and then goes to work at Robert's Running and Walking Shop in Huntington and then goes home and runs again, every day. Green has not missed a day of training in three years. Again, if you are keeping score at home, that’s well over 1,000 days straight days of training.
I sometimes have a difficult time staying focused driving the distances that Green races, so I had to know how he stays focused running those long miles. “You have to ask yourself before you even start the race why you’re doing it and are you going to finish it or not? So really staying focused isn’t an issue for me, because I just zone out and take care of the task at hand. I like counting down the miles and enjoy scratching them off in my head.”
Hey, all I can say is, whatever it takes to be able to compete in these ultra-running events, it looks like Green has found his niche, and, without any hesitation, may the wind always be at your back in Arizona.
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.