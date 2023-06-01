Recently, one of the largest outdoor high school sporting events each year took place at Laidley Field in Charleston, as hundreds of student-athletes from across the Mountain State participated in the West Virginia High School State Track and Field Championships.
Making sure that the two-day event came off smoothly was Joe Verney, the facility’s general manager, and the event marked his one-year anniversary in the position.
After 23 years of working behind the scenes as Senior Events Coordinator at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, overseeing the sporting events, Varney says out of the box a year ago, he knew Laidley Field needed a deep cleaning.
“One of the first things I wanted to accomplish was to improve the aesthetics of Laidley Field. We started off with a big push to get it pressure washed and tidying up the facility. It’s important to give everyone a good product when they come to Laidley Field, that is, a nice, clean stadium to enjoy while they are there.”
Laidley Field is owned and operated by Kanawha County Schools, however due to a 10-year agreement, the naming rights to the facility belong to the University of Charleston. The official name of the facility is the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field Athletic and Recreational Area. The University of Charleston is required to replace the facility’s turf every seven to 10 years.
Located in the heart of the state’s capital, users of the Laidley Field range from the University of Charleston to Capital and George Washington high schools to Horace Mann and Westside middle schools.
That was one of the issues Varney had to deal with when he took over last summer. “It was a surprise to me just how many schools utilize the facility," he said. "When you have that many schools practicing and the number of events being held each week, there is a bit more wear and tear than I was expecting, so I learned quickly to plan accordingly. But, on the other hand, it’s very exciting, as I enjoy having that much activity. It definitely keeps us hopping.”
Including himself, there are only three employees that report to the stadium every single day. However, as needed, additional staff members are brought in to set up for events.
While on hand for coverage of the state track championship, I saw firsthand Varney deliver tents, tables, chairs, water, etc. to various locations on the field to be used by officials, members of the media and student-athletes.
Varney says while it makes things a bit hectic at times, it’s important for student-athletes have a top-notch place to train in Charleston. “Accessibility is one of the biggest things to have for all these schools that use the facility. Its location makes it easy for everyone to get to and to utilize. Before the teams arrive, we try to make sure all of the equipment is out and set up so there is no wasted time during the training process. We feel it’s really important for the schools to be able to spend their valuable time training and not waiting for everything else.”
The state track championships have been held in Charleston for as long as everyone can remember and Varney, for one, knows the importance of being a top-notch host. “When a student-athlete is aiming all season long to compete at the highest level, no matter if you are in class A, AA or AAA, we want to make sure that the facility represents what the competition needs, and we think we are doing just that with how the facility is being operated.”
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie; their son, Christian; and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.