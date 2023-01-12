HUNTINGTON -- As the weather has turn colder for the winter months, the number of runners outside dwindles with the temperature drop.
However, advancements in running gear, especially clothing, is helping more and more runners log miles, even when the temperature is below freezing.
One of those runners who turns the miles outside year round is Robert Smith, the owner of Robert's Running and Walking Shop in Huntington and Charleston. For Smith, it is basically just a state of mind.
“We actually think it is a little more fun," Smith said. "We say no matter what, get out outside, just put an extra layer on, 'cause nothing should stop you from getting out there.”
It is not uncommon to stop by either of Smith’s stores and find experienced or not-so-experienced runners trying to find out the best ways to enjoy this type of recreation. However, this time of year slows down and Smith points straight to the lowering of the temps, saying, “It is a slower time because a lot of people do not like to get out when it’s really cold, but there are still plenty of diehards that want those outside miles.”
This winter, the fluctuation of temperatures has created a few challenges for runners wanting to get outside, and that is something else Smith says runners need to be aware of before heading outside. “You just have to have both sets of clothing in your gym bag when you head out to work or workout and just keeping checking the weather forecast.”
As things have changed with the advancement in running shoes, clothing has also improved, helping runners deal with temperature changes. “With the way that stuff is made nowadays, there are a lot of items you can layer, whether it’s hot or if it’s cold,” said Smith.
There was a day -- when dinosaurs were still roaming the earth -- when cotton clothing was king, but those days are long gone, according to the local running shop owner. “Cotton is not what people are using; cotton holds moisture in and the body stays cold during the winter. Nowadays with polyblends, triblends or Spandex blends, you get a material that is actually going to move the sweat to the outside of the material, helping your body regulate your temperature a little better because you are not holding cold moisture against your skin while you are running. Using the new technology, a runner will have a lot less problems.”
One thing that Smith believes is very important during any cold run is the safety factor of having a running companion. “Besides providing a safety scenario," he said, "it just makes the miles outside more fun. I say have a buddy with you, just because it makes the workout go a little quicker, it seems. Any chance I get to do a run with friends, especially in the winter, is the way to go. Around here, unless we are having some type of blizzard or it’s just brutally cold, miles on the road can be accomplished during the winter.”
One thing that helps continue to get runners outside are the various winter series races conducted in the Kanawha Valley region. Smith is big proponent of using races during this time of year, just for everyone to have a reason, other than just working out to get outside.
“I think some people need races like that to create a drive for them, and we are all for it and support the races whenever possible.”
So the next time you are thinking about that chilly run outside, make sure you are correctly equipped and go out and get those miles in, anytime you can.