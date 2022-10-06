It looks like the bullseye on the back on the jerseys of the University of Charleston male cross country runners has gotten bigger since the beginning of the season.
After being ranked in the top 20 nationally for Division II competition, the Golden Eagles have moved even further up the rankings, reaching 10th in the country.
Not only has the squad’s national ranking climbed since the start of the season, the level of the competition the team is now facing at meets has also reached another level.
“Recently when we ran at a meet at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, the event director contacted me to ask if we wanted to compete in the event’s upper division,” said Nick Bias, head coach of the University of Charleston’s male and female cross country teams. “I asked my runners if they wanted to make the move, and all of them were for it and that gave them a chance to not only race against DII runners, but also DI runners and see how they stack up against the best out there.”
Some of the Division I schools that were on the starting line with the Golden Eagles included Richmond, Ohio University and George Washington.
“I really felt running shoulder to shoulder with some of the best runners in the country would help prepare us for the national championship in December in Seattle. I think it was important to the boys. It was the type of an experience that they needed to take that next step in competing,” Bias said.
In 2021, the University of Charleston man’s cross country team came in 14th in the Division II race, its best finish ever.
Coaches will tell you a runner’s performance in any race has a lot to do with the amount of confidence he or she has in himself or herself. Bias, who is now in his ninth season as UC’s head cross country coach, knows the value of his runners running alongside of some elite competitors, saying, “I think that helped all of the runners understand that I believe that they can run against the best and really hold our own. I feel that in itself and how they raced in the event will definitely help us going forward. We are in a good spot right now; we just have to keep on doing what we are doing, and we will be fine.”
Being competitive is nothing new for the cross country program at UC, as the university’s trophy case has numerous Mountain East Conference championship hardware on display.
Bias understands that being as competitive and successful as the program is currently only brings the team closer together. “When you are standing on the starting line with 400 other runners and nearly 50 teams, you have to know that your teammate next to you is right there with you from start to finish. We have bright gold jerseys and I always tell them find your teammate and go for it. There’s nothing better than to see a pack of gold jerseys come at you as a team. I get it, I know what they are going through, and it makes me really proud to be their coach.”
When the final score was tallied, the Golden Eagles finished as a team 22nd out of 48 teams in the meet that was hosted by Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The competition isn’t slowing for the UC runners; in less than a month, the Golden Eagles will be going after another Mountain East Conference title at Oglebay Resort, with regionals scheduled starting from Nov. 19 in Mansfield, Pa., and another run in the nationals in Seattle in December.