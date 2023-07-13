PARKERSBURG -- For the first time since 2016, there is a new person in the big chair of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. With the retirement of Bernie Dolan as the WVSSAC’s Executive Director, the group’s board hired David Price as his replacement.
In May, Price retired from his position as superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, after 40 years in the West Virginia school system, but he wasn’t ready to completely hang it up.
“When this opportunity presented itself, after considering it, I felt like it would be exciting, a great change of pace. I still have the energy to get after it, so I jumped at the chance,” Price said.
On Price’s resume was a stop at Scott High School as both a football and baseball coach from 1983 to 1998, and he was a member of the coaching staff that won the 1996 AAA state baseball championship.
After leaving the coaching ranks, Price became an administrator, serving as a vice principal, principal, and, most recently, superintendent.
That administration experience, Price believes, helps him fully understand both sides of assisting student-athletes statewide. “Athletics is just a small portion of what being a student and going to school is about," he said. "But it is a very important part in the growth of any student-athlete. It’s a great thing for them to be involved in and being able to handle both the learning and the competition they are involved in.”
During Dolan’s tenure heading up the WVSSAC, he and his team had to face the challenges put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Price recognized their efforts, saying, “They did a great job trying to maneuver through the situation, so that the athletes would have an opportunity (to compete). I know there were times parents weren’t happy with all of the decisions, but the objective was to give the athlete the chance to compete and that was accomplished. We learned a lot and are moving forward.”
At the end of the day, decisions put forth by the WVSSAC come from the principals of the participating schools. Being a former principal, Price feels that will help with communication. “Being a principal and understanding that role and what you have to do and what you are responsible for and athletics are just a piece of that and how that fits into the puzzle, and having experienced that, it gives me the opportunity to know just how they operate and when to reach out to them for guidance. Being a school principal isn’t a nine-to-five job, that’s for sure.”
As things get going for Price at the helm of the WVSSAC, one of the main issues facing his team is House Bill 2820, which has created liberalized rules that allow students to transfer schools once and maintain athletic eligibility.
Before the new legislation, any student transferring after ninth grade was required by the WVSSAC to sit out one year unless he or she could verify a change of address into the district of the new school or won an appeal by reaching out to the governing body.
“Any time there is change, it can be messy, and we know that and are trying to make sure everyone understands the transfer policy. There will be some things to work through and we know that and it will be up to us to make sure that everyone, from administrators to coaches to athletes to parents understand the policy and we are working on getting that word out to everyone.”
Later this month, WVSSAC officials will be traveling across West Virginia to conduct training for principals and coaches in an effort to better understand procedures of what lies ahead.
