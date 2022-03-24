In less than a month, the sounds of minor league baseball will be returning to Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
It will mark the second season for an Atlantic League of Professional Baseball team to call Charleston its home.
Opening Day for the Charleston Dirty Birds is set for Thursday, April 21, against the Staten Island FerryHawks, a new addition to the league.
Back in early December, Billy Horn was named manager of the 2022 Dirty Birds, coming to Charleston from the High Point Rockers, where he was the bench coach and director of Player Procurement. Horn replaces Mark Minicozzi, who guided that team in its first year in the ALPB.
I recently caught up with Horn at his home in Florida before he made his trip north for spring training and then the regular season. With the season only a few weeks away, Horn sounded ready to gets things rolling, saying, “I’m starting see players arrive for the Major League camps, and seeing them on the field has gotten my competitive juices going. I am really excited.”
Horn has a combined seven years of professional baseball coaching experience, including time with the Long Island Ducks, Normal Cornbelters, and the Ottawa Champions.
Even though the season’s first game is still a few weeks away, being a first-time manager, Horn knows what’s ahead of him. “One thing I have learned through the years from my mentors is just to get that first one out of the way. You don’t want to start off 0-4 and even worse. That first win is going to be big and the club coming in should be able to get the job done early.”
Every player in the ALPB has his sights on either returning to the Majors or getting there for the first time. The first-time manager has a good feel of what’s ahead for the entire squad. “Having been in the league for a couple of years and knowing how the league works," Horn said, "our number one job is to put the most competitive team on the field and let the guys go out and do their thing and make an impression.”
The independent league has a working agreement with Major League Baseball to be a “partner league” in which different new aspects of game could be tried out. For instance, last year, balls and strikes were called electronically and the pitcher’s mound was moved back a foot during the second half of the season. The balls and strikes scenario has been moved up to Triple A baseball, while the mound has been moved back to the traditional distance of 60 feet, 6 inches.
While it was tough to argue with a computer calling balls and strikes, with a human again determining the pitch locations, you can bet more arguments will be happening this season between managers and umpires.
Horn calls that situation just good, old-fashioned baseball. “It’s going to being great," he said, "because the way this game was built and founded was on personal relationships and being able to talk to umpires and ask them questions between innings. Of course, you are going to yell at umpires here and there, and that’s the beauty of the game and its true personality. One of my most important jobs is to take care of my players and I will do just that.”
One thing that you will find with a minor league baseball team is its involvement in the community. Horn says that’s no different for his Dirty Birds. “It’s extremely important for our guys to get out and meet the fans that support them at the ballpark. The fans deserve to get to know who these guys are and that’s what we are going to do as a team.”
You can expect a lot of new faces on the Dirty Birds this season.