The saying goes “When opportunity knocks, make sure to answer the door,” and, for a Nitro firefighter, an opportunity that he couldn’t resist recently came his way.
Zach Bonnett, a captain in the Nitro Fire Department and a diehard NASCAR fan, has served as a fireman in the pits at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, the largest and most competitive racetrack on the circuit, for the spring and fall races.
The opportunity of a lifetime came about for Bonnett when Nate Arthur, a friend and former Nitro firefighter, contacted him from his home at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida that Talladega was looking for pit fireman.
Joining those two, was another former Nitro firefighter, Corey Dean, now a Charleston Fire Department lieutenant and Mark Perry, a West Virginia Air Guard fireman. The foursome were trained for the pit fireman position in March at the 2.66-mile oval.
“During the training, we were made familiar with the facility and the three different models of vehicles that we would have to deal with on race day,” said Bonnett. “Each vehicle is different, and we needed to know how each one operates if we get any type of emergency call. An important item that they went over in training was how to gain access into the vehicle if we were called upon to do so in the pits.”
All four firefighters were in the pits at Talladega Superspeedway in April for a truck race on Friday, April 22, followed by a Xfinity Series race on Saturday and a Cup Series race on Sunday and then the same type of schedule for the early October races at the Alabama facility.
“Our primary duty during a race is to stand by in the pits and handle any emergency that may occur with the vehicles or the pit crews,” Bonnett said. “While in our assigned pit stall, you also back up your partner for the car on your right and the crew for the car to the left.”
The biggest name driver that Bonnett has assisted has been Alex Bowman a driver for the Hendrick Motorsports Racing Team and a driver in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff.
Any racing fan knows that some of the biggest wrecks occur at Talladega, and Bonnett says when the damaged cars come into the pits, it is a time when anything can happen. “Any time there is a car with damage, when they come into (the pits), there is a different attitude than just doing a routine gas and tire stop and we have to make sure that nothing pops up. The pit crews are very safety conscious, and we are just there to help if called upon. It’s pretty exciting watching the crew members get ready to work on their car.”
The opportunity that Bonnett has gotten has provided some insight into a sport he follows closely every weekend. “Until I got the chance to work in the pits," he said, "I didn’t realize that each member of each team’s pit crew are professional athletes themselves. It’s crazy to watch them, because the whole time the driver is on the track, they are practicing in the pits; they realize that every second counts for their driver.”
Realizing he has a job to do when called upon also doesn’t take away from the excitement of the moment either for a race fan like Bonnett being up close and personal. “Just being there and being in the middle of the mix and being somebody there to help if something happens, helps me put the fan aspect to the side until the checker flag is waved.”
Bonnett has been a Nitro firefighter for more than 11 years, and he and his wife, Chelsea, have three children: Allison (6), Walker (3) and Wyatt (1).
Joe Stevens lives in Scott Depot with his wife, Angie, their son, Christian, and their two cats, Oriole and Mustache.