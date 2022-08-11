It was March of 2020 and the showroom floor at John’s Cyclery in St. Albans was full of bicycles.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone’s world was basically turned inside out. Everyone was told not to go to work or come within six feet of another human being.
While this was the last thing that the restaurant industry and most retail outlets wanted, they weren’t able open to their doors, with a few exceptions. One of those stores able to stay open, after being determined as providing an essential service, the doors of bicycle shops remained unlocked.
It didn’t take long for John’s Cyclery’s fully stocked inventory to go to zero and cause a lot of hours for the four employees allowed to be in the store.
“Everyone working here was exhausted, when things shut down in the spring, the health department determined that we could have seven people in the store, three customers in addition to our employees,” said Rich Harper, the owner of John’s Cycles. “We had people waiting in line in the parking lot, waiting for chance to come in and purchase a bike. People realized that riding a bike got them outside and broke out having to be inside all of the time.”
Usually, before COVID, a regular shipment of replacement bikes could be expected from manufacturers on a regular basis. This way of doing business didn’t materialize, according to Harper, who said, “Initially, we were told we could have a full showroom by Christmas time (2020), but that turned out to be wishful thinking. Even in August of 2021, we still didn’t have a good stock of bicycles on the floor.”
To help accommodate old and new customers, prospective buyers' names were put on a list, and as bikes trickled in from the companies, phone calls were placed with the hopeful bicyclists. There were over 300 names on the list at the peak.
During the height of the pandemic, the number of bikes on the roads increased tremendously, as lots of folks rekindled their love of riding a bicycle.
As not only a bike shop owner but a bike enthusiast himself, Harper was overjoyed with that result of the virus, “People were going crazy staying inside all of the time; they wanted to get out. Well, riding a bicycle is something we all enjoyed as children and realized we still enjoy it as adults.”
It wasn’t until late last year and the beginning of this year that a normal flow of bikes from the manufacturers began again.
Another area of the business that saw a resurgence was the repair side. It was a case Harper said that, if someone couldn’t buy something new, they got their old one up and operating again. “Part of the reason we were so exhausted was that people were pulling bicycles out of sheds, basements, and attics that hadn’t been used in 20 or 30 years and they wanted them serviced and put back in riding condition. Well, that then created a shortage of replacement parts for the older bikes, but we got through that also.”
So, what is it like now, two-and-a-half years later, for bike shop owners like Harper?
“The demand for new bicycles isn’t anywhere near like it was in the spring of 2020. Because the conditions that created that demand are gone. People are back to work, kids are back in school, things in most ways have returned to normal. That doesn’t mean we aren’t busy. But now we just aren’t as exhausted.”
I guess in one case there has been a bit of a silver lining to the pandemic and that was that people found out again just how much fun it was to just get outdoors and pedal their way through a challenging time.